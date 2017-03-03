A family home with a floating gable roof

We’re looking at a house in Bremen with an incredible floating gable roof. The roof seems to float on air with this architecturally sophisticated feature! The architects at Mohring Architecture had a simple objective: to create a home with spacious rooms and an open plan main floor. They created a home with bright interiors and a facade that’s in tune with the local architectural style.

This brick house is opened up by the floating roof that sits on graceful columns studded with glass panels. The home acts as a cubic plinth made of peat-fired brick that props up the roof. Let’s take a look now and see how a floating roof makes all the difference in this beautiful home.