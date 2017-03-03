A family home with a floating gable roof

We’re looking at a house in Bremen with an incredible floating gable roof. The roof seems to float on air with this architecturally sophisticated feature! The architects at Mohring Architecture had a simple objective: to create a home with spacious rooms and an open plan main floor. They created a home with bright interiors and a facade that’s in tune with the local architectural style.
This brick house is opened up by the floating roof that sits on graceful columns studded with glass panels. The home acts as a cubic plinth made of peat-fired brick that props up the roof. Let’s take a look now and see how a floating roof makes all the difference in this beautiful home.
The facade of the building follows local tradition and is typical of classic homes in the region from the 1920s to 1950s. This traditional style is updated by the contemporary form of the building. The home feels remarkably open to the outdoors and beckons us inside with its warm brick facade and voluminous interiors.
Beneath the floating roof is this bedroom full of geometric windows. The clean and minimalist design underlines the importance of the base materials in the home. Wood floors throughout ground the design, and wood frame windows seem to warm up the views outside. This blank bedroom is a fresh canvas for relaxation and dreams.
They aren’t stingy with the windows in this home. Even the spacious bathroom commands fresh air and natural light. The floating counter and matte black tiles on the floor create more lightness in the bathroom and make it feel breezy, even effortless.
We love the clean and simple sophistication of this staircase. It brings an element of industrial style to the home and complements the feeling of lightness we get from the floating roof. This two-storey home has excellent thermal insulation and a heat-recovery ventilation system. This guarantees that the building has low energy consumption. On the main floor, the space is open and encompasses the kitchen, dining, and living room.
This narrow corridor serves to emphasize the fullness and spaciousness of the rooms in the home. Check out the modern fireplace! The glass box look reminds us of the home itself with its glassy floating roof.
In a minimalistic kitchen like this, it’s easy to feel attuned with your food and have a meditative experience in the kitchen. Clean lines and negative fixtures calm the mind and soothe the soul. There will be no rushing and bustling in this kitchen! Small but impactful, the kitchen is one of our favourite spots in the home.
The main building and the garage are set at an angle to each other, emphasizing the openness of the home. This form fosters intimacy and coziness inside.
This space is full of potential. The terrace itself feels like an extension of the home. It looks out on the natural landscaping. We could see this space being turned into a romantic outdoor entertaining area. Bring in hammocks, bistro dining sets, and plants to create an unforgettable terrace!
Did you enjoy our tour of this brick home that floats on air?