A townhouse with colourful Caribbean-inspired decor

Today we’re touring a little Washington, D.C. row house that dreams big. The home was recently renovated to be more reminiscent of Puerto Rico. The owner of the home grew up on the Caribbean island and moved to the United States as a young woman to pursue her career.

It’s been 30 years since she lived there and she decided to make her home reflect the country of her humble beginnings. The architects at Kube Architecture used colour, light, and texture to create a modern space that’s subtly evocative of Puerto Rico.

With a story in its heart, this home is dreaming of tropical blue skies, lush jungles, and white sand beaches. Ready to take a tour? Let’s start!