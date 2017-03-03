A townhouse with colourful Caribbean-inspired decor

Today we’re touring a little Washington, D.C. row house that dreams big. The home was recently renovated to be more reminiscent of Puerto Rico. The owner of the home grew up on the Caribbean island and moved to the United States as a young woman to pursue her career.
It’s been 30 years since she lived there and she decided to make her home reflect the country of her humble beginnings. The architects at Kube Architecture used colour, light, and texture to create a modern space that’s subtly evocative of Puerto Rico.
With a story in its heart, this home is dreaming of tropical blue skies, lush jungles, and white sand beaches. Ready to take a tour? Let’s start!
This home was updated with large windows on both levels of the rear facade. They accentuate the double height space within. The dark exterior of the home contrasts with the bright white window framing, creating a bold contrast. With a sleek and modern look, the home is open and candid.
Most of the interior walls of the home were removed to create this open sense within the home. White porcelain tiles on the floor are a calm and refreshing addition to the room. Blocky and modular shapes dominate the look. This is a modern and sophisticated room with lots of character.
This wall is lined with colourful artwork from the owner’s personal collection. It features pieces from local and island artists. The crisp white walls of the home are the perfect backdrop to showcase pieces that you pick up on your travels. Featuring art from your country is a great way to remind yourself of your home and heritage.
This double height space above the dining table is like just beneath a jungle canopy. The light fixtures suggest tropical flowers blossoming down from the trees. These pendant lights are made with bamboo and coated paper to get the look just right.
The colours used in this design of the home are traditional to Puerto Rico. The composition acts like a 3-dimensional collage within the home itself. Pretty groovy! This wall is lined with storage elements that are painted bright orange and yellow. The rest of the home is done up in neutral tones to contrast and enhance the richness of the colours.
This bathroom has an unusual layout and design. A frosted window means that you can shower in privacy with natural light. Elegant black touches from the floors and the bench frame this bathroom nicely. The bathroom has an undeniable minimalist essence.
The kitchen features warm orange storage units and windows that have a view of the brick home next door. Glossy white counters and a stainless steel stove create an unobtrusive kitchen space. The simple approach to design in the kitchen makes a big statement.
We’re ending our tour on one of the most original architectural features of the home. This screen along the stairs is made of white-washed poplar and framed by black steel. It brings natural texture to the home and creates an unforgettable eye-catching design.
