This eco-friendly home is a fun boho space to chill

The Italians have a pastime they like to call dolce far niente, meaning sweet idleness. Unlike our hurried, time blocked, to-do list filled lives, they find joy in sitting and doing nothing. It’s their preferred state.
Today we’re looking at a home that embraces this mantra. This newly built boho-bungalow is made for chilling with friends. It even has a special corner where you can cultivate a sense of dolce far niente, without setting foot in Italy!
The architects at FingerHaus did an incredible job building this home. Ready to see the bungalow meant for rest and relaxation? Let’s start our tour!
The crowning feature of this new bungalow is the distinctive glass front that extends upwards. This little bungalow is incredibly angular and has a wholly unique shape. The roof tiles are bright red and the facade of the building is a plain, creamy white. Combined with the surrounding rocky landscape, this bungalow reminds us of a funky desert motel on the outskirts of Las Vegas. The charming pond feature is an excellent way to stay in touch with nature and invite local wildlife to come for a drink.
Window shades and shutters in the home are controlled by remote. You can keep lounging while you pull the blinds down for your nap! How's that for dolce far niente?
There’s a partial cellar space to create more storage so the home feels less cluttered. The bungalow uses a heat pump to evenly manage temperature. This attention to energy efficiency is one of the best features of the home!
Inside, the special windows reach up and create a sense of height. They brighten the open plan living and dining area. This covered terrace creates a cozy sitting area inside with a beautiful view. Massive house plants and colourful touches of plum and lime liven up the home. Quirky pieces like the dog statue on the ground and the twisted orange lamp bring individuality to the space.
This corner of the home is where we’d be spending all our time! This incredible lounger is surrounded by plants. The windows flood this covered terrace with light. For when the light is dim, the oversized floral pendant lamp can help you out. Imagine spending an afternoon here with a book! This is an electrifying magical corner of the home.
The dining area has modern features like sleek steel chairs and a small fireplace. This addition to the home gives it a touch of romanticism. There’s even a little bit of rustic charm from the antique cabinet in the back of the room. The white walls in the home create a gallery backdrop for the sculptures and paintings that fill the home.
The kitchen is minimalistic and simple in its approach. The creamy all white palette is accented by steel and wood. A small island in the centre of the room creates a breakfast bar for two. The warm wood grain backsplash is an original look. This kitchen is spacious and has a good flow of energy. Even when it’s full of people, there’s enough room for everyone to be helpful instead of getting in the way.
From the street, the home looks amazing. A built-up stone wall is frosted with tiny evergreen trees. This is a warm and inviting bungalow that’s great for entertaining and simply relaxing.
We hope you enjoyed our look at this fun boho bungalow! For more fun home ideas, see our feature on a hip Edmonton home that's artfully designed.