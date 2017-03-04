This eco-friendly home is a fun boho space to chill

The Italians have a pastime they like to call dolce far niente, meaning sweet idleness. Unlike our hurried, time blocked, to-do list filled lives, they find joy in sitting and doing nothing. It’s their preferred state.

Today we’re looking at a home that embraces this mantra. This newly built boho-bungalow is made for chilling with friends. It even has a special corner where you can cultivate a sense of dolce far niente, without setting foot in Italy!

The architects at FingerHaus did an incredible job building this home. Ready to see the bungalow meant for rest and relaxation? Let’s start our tour!