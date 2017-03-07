A cool contemporary home with a spectacular view

Named Etoile du Nord or North Star owing to its north-eastern orientation, this house is situated on a lush hillside in Guernsey, one of the English Channel islands. It overlooks the beautiful Vazon Bay and is a very modern structure which combines concrete, glass and stone for a unique look. Glass especially has been used in lavish doses to integrate the interiors with the beautiful landscape, and to offer the inhabitants stunning natural views. Coupled with glass, large skylights also ensure that the interiors stay flooded with natural light during the day. The use of glass for interior doors, balustrades and even staircase steps make this house feel open, bright and airy. So read on to know more about this creation by the architects at Jamie Falla Architecture.
From a distance, the white and glass house seems to pop up from amidst the dense bushes and tall trees. Its colour and sharp lines help it to make a unique statement in the middle of all the greenery.
Built on a hilly landscape, the house accommodates the slope of the land nicely. This rear view also shows how tastefully glass and concrete have been combined to make the structure seem trendy, open, and bright. A grey stone wall adds subtle rusticity and character to the property, while neat steps have been cut into the slope to lead you to the doors. The garage on the right resembles a cave and is totally unique.
Engineered glass, white concrete, light grey touches and a stylish stone wall come together to make the front facade soothing and welcoming. The structure is simple but charming.
Neat grey steps lead you to the glass and wooden entrance, while stone and white concrete contrast each other beautifully. The glass elements on the upper storey add layers to the building.
Clear glass walls and sliding doors connect the living space with the backyard as well as nature, in style. This way, the area gets a lot of sunlight too, and sleek glossy furniture adds pizzazz. We especially love the ultramodern steel fireplace, which complements the glass and furniture here.
Passages in this house feature glass doors which physically separate spaces without compromising the visual connection. Coupled with extensive glass windows, these doors allow the interiors to feel open, bright and airy. Neat and glossy wooden elements appear here and there for trendy storage and add warmth to the home.
The spacious library wows with a glass wall that offers breathtaking views of the greenery and bay. Glass balustrades also ensure that this space seems open, stylish and lightweight. A large and neat bookshelf and a sophisticated study station make this area the ideal sanctuary for bookworms. Don’t miss the large skylight which brings in oodles of sunlight.
Note how glass has been liberally used for the balustrades on each floor and also the steps of the staircase on the right. They team up with smooth white walls to make the interiors look sunny and refreshing. The gleaming grey marble floor and presence of skylights simple enhance the attraction.
Equipped with wall-to-wall sliding glass doors, this bedroom is a dream-come-true for nature-lovers. A sweeping view of the verdant landscape and access to a spacious and airy terrace can be enjoyed from here, while lavish use of white ensures a relaxing and dreamy ambiance. The furniture is simple and the stylish bathtub has been integrated without barriers with the bedroom. So, you can relish a hot soak while feeling the breeze on your face or admiring nature.
