A cool contemporary home with a spectacular view

Equipped with wall-to-wall sliding glass doors, this bedroom is a dream-come-true for nature-lovers. A sweeping view of the verdant landscape and access to a spacious and airy terrace can be enjoyed from here, while lavish use of white ensures a relaxing and dreamy ambiance. The furniture is simple and the stylish bathtub has been integrated without barriers with the bedroom. So, you can relish a hot soak while feeling the breeze on your face or admiring nature.

