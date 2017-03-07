7 bathrooms redesigned with stunning results

When we enter the bathroom every morning or even at the end of a long and dreary day, we look forward to some alone time spent replenishing our energy so that we can bounce back to an upbeat state of mind. The bathroom is our own luxurious oasis that must be designed to aesthetically as well as functionally. Yet, in many cases, this does not happen. Take a look at these 7 bathroom revamps to see what a creative and modern renovation can do!