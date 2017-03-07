Your browser is out-of-date.

7 bathrooms redesigned with stunning results

Justwords Justwords
Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
When we enter the bathroom every morning or even at the end of a long and dreary day, we look forward to some alone time spent replenishing our energy so that we can bounce back to an upbeat state of mind. The bathroom is our own luxurious oasis that must be designed to aesthetically as well as functionally. Yet, in many cases, this does not happen. Take a look at these 7 bathroom revamps to see what a creative and modern renovation can do!

1. Before: Nightmarish scheme

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This attic bathroom had a nightmare for a scheme with the dirty tiling and the stained glass doors. The white fittings also needed an instant replacement while the whole space was crying out for a better layout as well.

​After: Earthy good looks

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

The new and improved space now boasts of earthy good looks with spiffy lighting to boot. The golden glow of the lights and the rustic texture of the sleek pillars and niches make for a well planned and good looking bathroom indeed!

2. ​Before: Busy patterns

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

This bathroom was a classic one that had lost its charm. The patterns were too busy in the bathtub area while the sink also needed an update.

​After: White beauty

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

The new bathroom now has a white palette with a color blocking effect thanks to the wall mounted towel heating rack on the side. Pops of mustard and yellow also appear in the accents. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Espaces A Rever.

3. ​Before: Dilapidated and shoddy

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

This bathroom lay in shambles with hardly any personality as the crumbling walls seemed to cave in on the space with a complete lack of lighting.

​After: Luxuriously sedate

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

This soothing and sedate space is now a beautiful vision with its asymmetrical attic feature for the roof and the glass wall for the shower.

​4. Before: Garish and narrow

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

This bathroom is a narrow one filled with garish details like the red and white color splashes. The bold colors in this case are actually an eyesore.

​After: Sleek and mellow

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

The new textures of this bathroom along with the glossy fittings and golden lighting make for a mellow statement in neutrals.

5. ​Before: Unsightly space

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bathroom lay in complete design disarray. To begin with, the brown and beige wallpaper made the entire space look dull while the green fittings created a mismatched look.

​After: Keeping it simple

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

The clutter can now be wisely contained in the shelves that have been set underneath the square sink while a neat niche holds the brown framed mirror.

​6. Before: Work in progress

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft – Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft – Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

The loud green walls of this bathroom were being stripped bare so that the space could accommodate a more stylish personality.

​After: Modern bathroom

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft – Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft – Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

The egg-shaped tub and the simple wooden textures make this a minimalist heaven!

​7. Before: Dark palette

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

Despite the large window, the room wore a gloomy look thanks to the mismatched tiles and fittings in their dark hues.

​After: Chic space

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur BathroomBathtubs & showers
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

The space now has a chic look and an open layout, thanks to the removal of the bathtub. Here’s another story - 10 bathroom designs that will get you to turf your tub!

This gorgeous cedar home boasts a natural charm
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

No, Thanks