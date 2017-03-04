10 thoroughly creative tiny homes

When it comes to tiny homes, we often think that this limits us in terms of functionality, style and design.

Yet this is not the case. In fact, today on homify we are going to explore 10 tiny homes with tons of potential, so you can see just how much beauty and functionality exists even when there are limited square feet.

A smaller home just demands a little bit more creativity and innovation. You won't believe how far those two things go!

The following designs are from some of the best professionals from around the world and are a wonderful showcase of the diversity and potential that exists.

Shall we take a look?