10 thoroughly creative tiny homes

Leigh Leigh
森の家, Unico design一級建築士事務所 Unico design一級建築士事務所 Modern houses Wood
When it comes to tiny homes, we often think that this limits us in terms of functionality, style and design.

Yet this is not the case. In fact, today on homify we are going to explore 10 tiny homes with tons of potential, so you can see just how much beauty and functionality exists even when there are limited square feet.

A smaller home just demands a little bit more creativity and innovation. You won't believe how far those two things go!

The following designs are from some of the best professionals from around the world and are a wonderful showcase of the diversity and potential that exists. 

Shall we take a look?

1. The wooden wonder

森の家, Unico design一級建築士事務所 Unico design一級建築士事務所 Modern houses Wood
This wooden home merges rustic design with contemporary style. It may be small but it certainly packs a punch!

The wooden facade creates a log cabin effect while the steep slope of the roof is simply stunning. 

Do you see how the designers have ensured that the architecture works in harmony with the nature that surrounds it?

2. Concrete

下川原の家（月ノ陽）, 小泉設計室 小泉設計室 Modern houses
The different shades of grey of this industrial chic design attract the eye while the range of textures is simply beautiful.

Do you see how the designers have played with shapes and volumes to create a very unique design? The thick slabs of concrete completely distract from the size of the home.

3. Maroon dreams

眉山を望む家, TENK TENK Modern houses Iron/Steel Red
This design, by TENK, is a great example of how a splash of colour can go a very long way.

The maroon facade is dreamy and moody, creating a beautiful exterior look and feel. It also works perfectly with the dramatic slope of the roof, the clean lines and the modern shape of the home.

4. Voluminous

直方の家 , nano Architects nano Architects Small houses Ceramic White
This is another great example of how shapes and volumes can be utilized to create a stunning visual impact. The unique almost triangle shape once again distracts from any notion of this home being small, while the double-storey design is quite breathtaking.

Don't you love how a little garage has been included underneath the upper floor, creating a snug place for cars to be stored?

5. Vertical space

ziegel, エスプレックス ESPREX エスプレックス ESPREX Modern houses
When there isn't much horizontal space available, it's always a great idea to make the most of vertical space.

In this savvy and contemporary design, we can see how a long, thin building creates more than enough space for a family while still creating a visual impact. The designers have contrasted different materials throughout the facade, while the raw bricks add a beautiful industrial touch to the exterior design.

This is a great example of how dynamite comes in small packages.

6. Playing with perceptions

3Dan Box, 株式会社CAPD 株式会社CAPD Eclectic style houses
This is another great example of vertical space being utilized, but in a very unique and creative way. It looks like different layers of the home are stacked on top of one another, while the grey and white tones contrast with one another exceptionally.

The lines are very clean and simple however, but they play with geometry, creating different perceptions and illusions throughout – genius!

7. A mix of neutral materials

House in Fushimi, 設計組織DNA 設計組織DNA Modern garage/shed
One way to create a subtle and sophisticated home that once again detracts from size is to mix neutral materials like these designers have done. The wood works in harmony with the pale grey facade and the darker charcoal tones, creating a very elegant home.

Tip: Add a tree or pot plant to the exterior space to enhance the facade.

8. Corrugated iron

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses Metal Black
A very budget-friendly and savvy way to live at the moment is in container houses or prefabs. These can be constructed quickly and are also environmentally-friendly.

In this design, we can see how gorgeous the black corrugated iron looks, contrasting beautifully with the white finishes.

9. Standing tall

黒川の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
This sleek design by Nobuyoshi Hayashi is another great example of how vertical space can be utilized for an incredible design. 

Don't you love the simple white facade?

10. Plain and simple

homify Small houses
We end off our tour looking at this very simple design that shows you don't need all of the bells and whistles to have a beautiful and simple home.

Remember that natural light is an ally when it comes to tiny architecture. Invest in as many windows, doors and skylights as possible!

Which small house is your favorite?

