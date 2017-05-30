Prefab Houses: This Clever Design Allows You To Expand

TOPICS: Prefabricated house, construction.
Today we are going to visit one of the most beautiful homes that we have ever seen, designed by professionals ELK FERTIGHAUS GMBH.
What makes it so beautiful?
For starters it's incredibly functional. It features everything that a family could possibly need.
Secondly, it's aesthetically-appealing and grand in size, yet very subtle and simple. You will truly learn today how beautiful design is all about balance.
As Patti Smith once said,
In art and dream may you proceed with abandon. In life may you proceed with balance and stealth.
Let's go and find out exactly what that means!
From this angle, we can see how beautiful and simple the home is. It features grey and white tones, that work together in perfect harmony.
The double-storey section of the home features a traditional gable roof as well as different shaped windows throughout. This allows natural light to flow into the interior spaces, while creating a very modern and savvy exterior design.
The other side of the home is single-storey with a flat roof, creating a wonderful contrast of shapes, volumes and style.
The back of the home is simply beautiful.
The grey section of the facade features long, narrow windows throughout. This connects the interior to the exterior space, without compromising on privacy.
The home spills out onto a lavish terrace, complete with outdoor furniture and a gorgeous garden. These exterior spaces are just as much a part of the design of the home as the interior spaces. It extends the living areas outdoors too, providing the family with more areas for interaction, socializing and relaxing.
If we head into the home, we come across sandy-beige floors and white walls, while the large glass windows allow natural light to flow into the interior spaces.
You'll also notice that there is a skylight in the ceiling, which allows sunshine to stream in through the roof. The neutral colour palette reflects the natural light, creating a very warm, light and bright environment.
You'll notice that the one wall in this area of the home features a collage of different shaped and coloured picture frames. This makes for a home full of personality and charm.
The living room and dining room flow into one another thanks to the open plan design. The warm colours, including the wooden floors, tan sofa and chocolate brown dining room benches, create an environment that envelopes you in warmth.
The sofa features beautiful blue cushions, which adds a splash of colour to the look and feel. Curtains create a sense of coziness and privacy if need be.
You'll also notice patterned rugs throughout the home, which enhance the warmth of the space.
The kitchen is very charming and functional with plenty of storage space to keep cutlery, crockery and condiments out of sight. This means that only the most functional of items are on display.
There is even a little kitchen island that has been incorporated into this space, adding an extra surface area for cooking and preparing food. It also provides this area of the home with extra storage.
Tip: Add a pot plant, a vase of flowers or some fresh herbs to your kitchen for a natural and subtle touch of decor.
The bathroom in this home features a predominantly black and white design, with splashes of red and grey for personality and charm.
The modern features of this space work in harmony with the red rugs, towels and accessories, ensuring that this is a room that is as savvy as it is functional.
Lighting also plays a role in this space, creating a beautiful soft glow throughout.
Tip: Don't be afraid to add some artwork to your bathroom walls for some character and charm.
Before we leave this house, we have to pop our heads into the fun, creative and stylish kid's bedroom. Remember that this is a space where you can afford to have a little bit of fun!
The designers have kept a neutral base – including white walls and wooden floors – but have used the furniture and accessories to introduce bright colours and bold tones.
Don't you love the bus bed, which truly brings charm to the space?
