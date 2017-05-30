Prefab Houses: This Clever Design Allows You To Expand

TOPICS: Prefabricated house, construction.

Today we are going to visit one of the most beautiful homes that we have ever seen, designed by professionals ELK FERTIGHAUS GMBH.

What makes it so beautiful?

For starters it's incredibly functional. It features everything that a family could possibly need.

Secondly, it's aesthetically-appealing and grand in size, yet very subtle and simple. You will truly learn today how beautiful design is all about balance.

As Patti Smith once said, In art and dream may you proceed with abandon. In life may you proceed with balance and stealth.

Let's go and find out exactly what that means!