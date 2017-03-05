7 wall designs that bid goodbye to blank and boring

Would you like to give your house a new look and feel? Why not start with the walls?
Sometimes you just need to change the colour of the walls and you'll completely reinvigorate the design. If you are feeling particularly creative and are open to experimenting with new things, you can even draw inspiration from current trends and play with original decorative elements.
There are so many innovative ideas available and so many places to draw creativity and motivation from, especially here on homify.
This is why today we have put together 7 wall designs that say goodbye to blank and boring. Are you curious to take a look?
Sometimes you just need to paint your walls a simple colour or use wallpaper to introduce one solid colour, like we see in this design by professionals Sonata Design.
Different colours bring out different emotions and responses so be sure to pick a solid colour that has the right influence on the room. Have a look at the best colours for your home in 2017 for inspiration.
In this example, we can see how the blue tones create a very serene environment, while working in harmony with the light, wooden furniture. Everything comes together harmoniously.
If you want to give a special touch to a room in your house, why not decorate a wall with a drawing?
You can paint shapes, character or colours directly onto the wall and achieve a very personal and unique design.
In this image, we can see how geometric patterns have been created on the wall thanks to the clever use of paint. This gives the room a touch of energy that is sure to attract anyone's eye!
If you are looking for an original idea or concept to fill an empty wall, consider using illustrations to create the illusion of a painting on the wall.
If you are talented with a paint brush, you may want to use your imagination and dare to paint your own picture, putting your own personal mark on your home design. You can also go for Vinyl stickers or ask a professional to assist.
There are so many options available, that your home will be packed with personality and charm.
Stripes are always a good idea. Painting them is also much simpler than you think!
Start by applying the base colour first. Once dry, place vertical stickers or tape on the wall, creating the types of thickness that you want. Paint the stripes with the other colours that you have chosen.
The result is a very modern and elegant design.
Thanks to colour, you can also create sophisticated optical illusions and three-dimensional effects that pack quite a visual punch. This will surely impress your guests too!
In this photograph, we can see how Elisa Possenti Art have painted a gorgeous sculputre on the wall. This is a reproduction of the original structure.
Have you ever seen such a unique and charming living room?
An excellent option to create the feeling of space is to use a unique painting technique that gives the illusion of real architectural elements.
In this image, we can see how it seems like there are windows throughout the walls, thanks to the use of paint. The false curtains create a very retro and appealing touch.
We've already spoken about stripes, but what about polka dots?
Just like you would use tape to make stripes, you can use tape to make polka dots on your wall. This gives a unique and quirky touch to wall design!
Tip: Make sure that the base colour has completed dried before painting on top of it.
In this stylish bathroom, we can see how the neutral tones are enhanced by the playful dots.
