A quaint eco-home with rustic decor

Leigh Leigh
Who would not want a house like this?

Mimicking American architecture, this Chilean house is a wonderful project to explore today for a refreshing and inspiring design.

Designed by architects Kanda Arquitectos, this home combines different styles and is as functional as it is beautiful.

What's more is that as we explore the rooms of this house, you'll feel more and more relaxed. That's because this home reminds us of the ideal place to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It's an oasis of relaxation and charm.

So let's see just how these architects have managed to create such a beautiful home!

Traditional

The home is very traditional and classic with a large roof, which conceals a whole floor of the house, as well as a front terrace. 

The simple two-storey home is also raised from the ground on a concrete foundation, ensuring that the interior is insulated. While this is rather a complex design, it has a very simple and appealing overall look and feel. 

The dominant material in this design is wood, which gives it that beautiful country charm. It integrates flawlessly into the natural surrounds, making it perfect for a peaceful haven!

Environmentally sustainable

These designers were not only committed to producing great architecture but they also wanted to be respectful of the environment.

They made sure that throughout this process, they found intelligent, responsible and environmentally-friendly solutions for every requirement. 

Have a look at this sustainable home where simplicity rules to see just how gorgeous sustainable architecture can be.

Green design

Not only is this home green in that it's environmentally sustainable but it's also green in colour!

The designers have painted the facade a beautiful, lime green, which contrasts beautifully with the grey roof and the white finishes. 

The overall effect is a home that overflows with tranquility and blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. A few days in this home and you would feel like you had regained your energy.

Do you see how classic and country styles work together here?

The importance of natural light

The designers have also ensured that the home features plenty of windows, doors and skylights so that sunlight flows into the interior spaces. 

Sunshine makes for a very warm, light and bright home that is as welcoming as it is comfortable.

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

Wood is queen

Wood is a wonderful material to use for any home design and it always makes for a wonderful look and feel. It's also economical and durable and goes with all sorts of styles.

Do you see in this image how it creates beautiful texture and tone throughout?

Wood as the essence of the house

If we look at the living spaces, we really get a sense of how much of a role wood plays. Why is it so important (and common)?

Wood is excellent for places that experiences cold and humidity because it keeps the environment temperate. It creates a cozy and warm environment in winter and a cool and comfortable environment in summer. 

Do you see how it also makes for very simple yet striking furniture that will stay in style for many years to come?

The colours of wood

Wood is also great for decor!

In fact, this whole house is beautiful because of the wood used throughout. The staircase is wooden as well as the picture frames. These work in harmony with the wooden floors and walls. 

All of these wooden elements come together to generate a variety of texture and colours. Do you see how much of a role the finishes play?

It's all about style

This is without a doubt a very formidable project. Not only does it take the traditional elements of a country house with beautiful wooden features, but it also adds some colour and personality to the mix.

This is a great example of classic and modern concepts working together as one.

The front terrace is also the perfect welcome to the home and keeps guests sheltered from any adverse weather conditions while they wait for the front door to be opened.

If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love this country style house we can all get inspired by.

Would you want to escape to this home?

