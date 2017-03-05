A quaint eco-home with rustic decor

Who would not want a house like this?

Mimicking American architecture, this Chilean house is a wonderful project to explore today for a refreshing and inspiring design.

Designed by architects Kanda Arquitectos, this home combines different styles and is as functional as it is beautiful.

What's more is that as we explore the rooms of this house, you'll feel more and more relaxed. That's because this home reminds us of the ideal place to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It's an oasis of relaxation and charm.

So let's see just how these architects have managed to create such a beautiful home!