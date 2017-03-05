9 fun and fabulous home facade ideas

They say not to judge a book by its cover.

It’s good advice that reminds us to look deeper at the world around us. However, we can’t ignore the importance of visual aesthetic and its power to communicate. Beautiful objects have a positive effect on us. They lift our spirits, fill us with wonder, and inspire us to live a richer life.

Today, we’re looking at the facade of 9 beautiful homes. We’ll see facades with a huge range and see how each of them reveal details of the interiors just beyond the front door. We invite you to judge these books by their covers and see what makes a fascinating and memorable facade. Let’s kick off our list with our first home!