Spacious interiors scintillate in this Ontario home

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
New Build-Staging, Frahm Interiors
Minimalist design is so popular these days that we rarely see a new home built without at least a nod to this omnipresent trend. Today we’re touring a staged home in Burlington, Ontario that uses expansive interiors that embody the calm and elegance inherent in minimalist style. 

The interior architects at Frahm Interiors used white surfaces softened with grey touches to create a unique style. Pink and grey toned wood floors throughout the home bring natural charm and texture to the space and root the style in familiarity. Let’s start our tour now and see how it all comes together!

World class foyer

New Build-Staging, Frahm Interiors
This foyer feels like a world class space with its intense style. The minimalist staircase takes centre stage in a room full of glass and mirrored surfaces. Accented by the black window frames, this room feels airy and completely open. Beige bricks and forest green toned plants both in the interior and exterior spaces delineate space and connect the home to the outdoors.

Enclosed living room

New Build-Staging, Frahm Interiors
White dominates the living room. Each wall is replete with stylish storage solutions. The mix of open and closed storage is great for minimalists who love to show off their favourite pieces. The furniture is kept simple with silver accents. A fluffy grey rug brings more texture to the space. A masculine wood detail on the fireplace completes the living room style, enclosing it in a cozy modern space.

Sleek kitchen

New Build-Staging, Frahm Interiors
This kitchen is super modern. Glossy white countertops and cabinets look clean and fresh. The black moulding around the kitchen breaks up the monochrome style. The table disappears into the island, creating a seamless flow that goes with the negative fixtures in the kitchen.

Elegant powder room

New Build-Staging, Frahm Interiors
Simplicity and elegance guide the design of this powder room. Matte grey floor tiles and a textured wall soften the look. The floating counter and hidden cabinet storage make the space look chic. A powder room like this is full of potential.

Ensuite

New Build-Staging, Frahm Interiors
This full bathroom has gorgeous marble tiles and soft grey cabinets. A clerestory window up high brings natural light into this bathroom. It feels like we’re in an elegant hotel suite when we step into this bathroom! The spaciousness and all white palette give this bathroom its signature style.

Chic bedroom

New Build-Staging, Frahm Interiors
The geometric arrangement of windows creates visual interest in this simple bedroom. Frosted sections bring light in and create a sense of privacy and intimacy. Piled up with luxe bedding and cushions, the deep charcoal grey bed anchors the look of the room. Twinned symmetrical side tables with matching lamps complete this chic bedroom.

Master bedroom

New Build-Staging, Frahm Interiors
Carrying on with the white and grey minimalist look, this master bedroom is on point. The space feels elegant and sophisticated. The bed is low to the ground and gives the room a casual feel. As a result, the ceiling feels higher and the room is even more spacious.

We featured this bedroom in our list of 6 Canadian bedrooms perfect for hibernating till spring. Check it out for more bedroom inspiration!

Modern office space

New Build-Staging, Frahm Interiors
With a home office like this, who would ever want to clock out? The massive window makes you feel like you’re not stuck inside an office. Simple furnishing and an exposed brick wall come together to give this office fresh style anchored in nature. 

Need more minimalist interior design ideas? Check out our popular tour of a home that brings together minimalist design with boho chic elements.

A simple traditional house - with plans
What did you think of that massive foyer?

