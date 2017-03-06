Spacious interiors scintillate in this Ontario home

Minimalist design is so popular these days that we rarely see a new home built without at least a nod to this omnipresent trend. Today we’re touring a staged home in Burlington, Ontario that uses expansive interiors that embody the calm and elegance inherent in minimalist style.

The interior architects at Frahm Interiors used white surfaces softened with grey touches to create a unique style. Pink and grey toned wood floors throughout the home bring natural charm and texture to the space and root the style in familiarity. Let’s start our tour now and see how it all comes together!