This beautiful Bauhaus villa brings softness to a modern design

It’s rare that we come across a home that has a soft touch approach to bold Bauhaus design. We’re touring an exceptional family home that does just that! The architects at Lee+Mir bring us this bold and soft design.

This Bauhaus-influenced home has a smooth and nearly featureless facade. The villa sits among the hills of a growing residential area and has uninterrupted views of the city. Two defined structures blend together to form the home; the ground floor and the cantilevered structure that sits atop.

Inside we’ll find spacious interiors thoughtfully laid out to support family life and inspire creativity. This home is a champion of bold yet livable architecture and we’re excited to see more homes take this innovative approach to design!