A budget-friendly prefab home for life in the country

A stack of wood sits on the porch, ready for use in the home’s old fashioned stove. Nearby, a picnic table invites you to sit for a while, enjoying the scenery and fresh air. All around, simple designs and natural materials bring an effortless, casual feeling to this country home – and it was all achieved in a matter of days, as the DublDoma was manufactured with the interior trim, fixtures, and electrical equipment already installed, significantly cutting on-site construction time. With minimal disruption to the environment, an affordable cost, and quick construction, this prefabricated home is a win for everyone involved.

