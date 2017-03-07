This gorgeous cedar home boasts a natural charm

Japanese architecture puts a heavy emphasis on nature. Today we’re looking at a home that uses nature to soothe and comfort. The architects at Daisuke Nakayama created this masterful house that’s adrift amidst a sea of green hills.

They planned the home to fit right into the hillside and become one with the surroundings. The exterior features cedar wood plank to give the home grace and character it ages. The result is a refreshing rustic design.