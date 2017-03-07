This gorgeous cedar home boasts a natural charm

Japanese architecture puts a heavy emphasis on nature. Today we’re looking at a home that uses nature to soothe and comfort. The architects at Daisuke Nakayama created this masterful house that’s adrift amidst a sea of green hills.
They planned the home to fit right into the hillside and become one with the surroundings. The exterior features cedar wood plank to give the home grace and character it ages. The result is a refreshing rustic design.
Impressive! This home is built right into the slope. Inside, the interior space of the home is configured around the natural slope of the hill. Large openings and windows provide the home with great views and natural light. The home’s outdoor terraces create a connection between the outside and inside space. The sun shines right on the home and brings light inside. It’s hard to feel blue when you feel the sun on your face.
The home has a steeply inclined roof that’s visible from the street. The home feels conservative and closed off from this angle. It gives the owners privacy and creates an air of mystery to visitors.
Inside, a double-height ceiling creates a living space that feels open and conducive to relaxing. An open plan connects the kitchen with the dining and living space. The wood exterior extends to the interiors. Wood floors and wood framed windows create warmth in an otherwise minimalist and cool space.
This dining room is surrounded by windows. It feels connected to the landscape and puts you at ease to enjoy a meal at a leisurely pace. The kitchen is adjacent to this dining space to make mealtimes seamless and easy. Here, the furnishing is kept simple and practical. The aesthetic is humble and invites you to appreciate your surroundings.
The small living room is an open space where energy and people can flow through. The wood burning stove in the corner creates a warm ambience for the home. It gives the home a snug and folksy vibe. The wood furniture blends into the architecture and has a softening effect on the overall design. It’s a soothing and pleasant space.
Here’s where we can see exactly how the hills have influenced the interior spaces in the home. This split level design creates a loft-like office space above the main atrium of the home. An open and continuous space like this is relaxing.
This office spot is perfect for working from home or just catching up on the weekends. You can still feel like you’re a part of your family life when you work here, instead of being sequestered away into a study. The openness will inspire creativity.
The home is built out of cedar wood that has a rich fragrance. The naturally treated cedar will change in colour and texture through the years, giving the home its own distinct personality. This bathroom is like a sauna. If you weren’t soothed by the main living space, here’s where you can come to unwind and relax.
The outdoor spaces in the home are really spectacular. There’s a hammock strung up between two pillars, inviting you to hang out for a while. Immersing yourself in the outdoors and rich natural wood is incredibly soothing. Imagine spending your free time hanging out here, away from the distraction of the T.V. and laptop.
We hope you enjoyed our tour of this beautiful Japanese home. Natural cedar wood, bright open spaces, and simple furnishings all came together to create a soothing experience.
