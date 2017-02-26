Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5: Houses for summer, winter and spring!

Landhaus mit besonderem Charme und gesundem Raumklima: Modernes Wohnen im Naturstammhaus, Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen Rustic style windows & doors
Home ownership still remains a goal for many Canadians, despite the frightening news of soaring house prices. A home continues to be a good investment. And the experts agree. Real estate company RE/MAX estimates the average price of a Canadian home (including condos) will climb 2 per cent this year,  with this year’s aggregate home price pegged at $448,900.

So it's no wonder a quintet of houses feature in our top 5 this week! We've got a lakeside cabin that's perfect as a summer one, a list of family homes that's sure to pique your interest as well as an exquisite eco-friendly home. Grab a cup of coffee and catch up on what you missed! 

1. The lakeside cabin everyone will want to visit

Recreatiewoning Zwanburgerpolder, OX architecten OX architecten Modern houses
OX architecten

People like to get away from their homes and escape to get a change of scenery. A retreat can relax and refresh us in a deep and profound way. No spa treatment can compare to the quiet solitude and that you get when you’re away from home. 

Today, we’re taking a look at a petite lakeside cabin that can serve up everything we’ve come to expect from a weekend getaway. This new recreation house sits in a group of holiday homes with unbeatable water views. The architects at fox | Hoffer | vdHaar designed a modern vacation home with an open main floor and basement.

2. An exquisite eco-house inspired by the elements

Modern Eco-house in Zhukovka., Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION. Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION. Modern houses
Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.

In this tour, the interior architects from the Design Studio of Stanislav Orekhov Architecture celebrate the richness of the natural world. This modern eco-house in Zhukovka is not only positioned to enjoy a pristine outdoor environment – inside, the home’s interior echoes the majesty of its natural surroundings with furniture and decor inspired by the elements.

3. 20 fantastic family homes to inspire your next build

New Build, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Modern houses
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

Building a new family home is an exciting and fulfilling endeavour, but if you don't know what style you want to choose, the process can quickly become a real headache! That's why we've found some of the prettiest and most appealing family homes that have been designed by talented architects and built by master craftsman, to show you today. From rustic log cabins through to ultra contemporary prefabricated dwellings, we have a fantastic array of homes that we know will inspire and influence your future builds, so let's take a look!

4. Exquisite angles abound in this simply cozy home

軽井沢K邸, 株式会社山崎屋木工製作所 Curationer事業部 株式会社山崎屋木工製作所 Curationer事業部 Modern houses
株式会社山崎屋木工製作所　Curationer事業部

We’re touring a home filled with wood tones and built with exquisite architectural angles. Inspired by Japanese architecture, the look of the home is simple and in tune with nature. We’ll see warm touches that make this home a comfortable place to relax after a day of exploring the outdoors. The architects at Curationer created a balanced home full of wood.Let’s start our tour now and learn what makes wood such a perfect foundation for a beautiful home.

5. This renovated Ontario home is ready for summer

Burlington Residence Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern houses brick exterior,foyer with windows,landscape,landscape design,landscape lighting,modern exterior,modern front door,wooden front door
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Burlington Residence

Are you fed up with winter yet? Today, we’re going to get a little summer inspiration from an Ontario home that’s totally ready for June to roll around. This home underwent a major renovation and is waiting for the clouds to part and the sun to shine!

The architects at Lex Parker Designs expanded a house, built in the 1960s, into an elegant home fit for a modern family. On the main floor, a new open concept space includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, and breakfast nook.

The landscaping was revitalized to be more natural and better reflect the new look of the home. Out back, you will find a lavish swimming pool and deck that’s perfect for enjoying long summer days.

Enjoy the weekend!

