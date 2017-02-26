Top 5: Houses for summer, winter and spring!

Home ownership still remains a goal for many Canadians, despite the frightening news of soaring house prices. A home continues to be a good investment. And the experts agree. Real estate company RE/MAX estimates the average price of a Canadian home (including condos) will climb 2 per cent this year, with this year’s aggregate home price pegged at $448,900.

So it's no wonder a quintet of houses feature in our top 5 this week! We've got a lakeside cabin that's perfect as a summer one, a list of family homes that's sure to pique your interest as well as an exquisite eco-friendly home. Grab a cup of coffee and catch up on what you missed!