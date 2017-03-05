A simple traditional house – with plans

On homify, we love exploring homes with plans! They give us a chance to see the strategy behind the architecture and how this translates to the finished product.
This traditional family home that we will explore today, designed by professionals BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL, is a stunning example of how even the most simplest of houses can feature some personality and charm. We will learn how we too can add functional items to interior design to create a stylish and practical space.
We will also learn today how important it is to make the absolute most of every inch of space available to you in your home.
Shall we take a look?
This family home is grand in size. It features a soft beige facade and a dark, deep roof that encases the upper floor. The wooden beams, frames and finishes gives the exterior look and feel a lovely traditional, country-style look and feel.
The upper level of the home features a beautiful little balcony, which gives the upstairs rooms access to the beautiful surrounds.
Despite its large size, the exterior facade of the home ensures that it integrates flawlessly into the natural surrounds.
From this angle, we can see how the home features a double-garage, which keeps cars, bicycles and other items neatly stored away. This is a wonderful feature – as most Canadians can attest to! Not only is it functional, ensuring that cars have a protected place to be stored, but it also neatly packages the exterior look and feel of the home.
The entrance of the home is also worth a mention. Grey stone steps lead up to a covered entrance – a great tip as it protects guests from any adverse weather conditions while they wait for the door to be opened! Two little pot plants flank the front door, adding a beautiful and refreshing touch of nature to the design.
If we step inside the home, we come across an open plan design that makes for a very social and interactive home.
The designers have gone for neutral colours throughout, including white floors and walls, wooden furniture and black chairs and finishes. These warm colours envelope you in serenity and homeliness the moment that you step through the front door!
This family home features a few decor items and details that introduce personality and charm to the interior space, without overwhelming it. On the wall in the living room, for example, we can see how a collage of family photographs create a wall full of family memories, however most of the other walls are bare. Simple goes a long way!
Another tip is to add pot plants or vases of flowers to a space like this, which subtly introduces design and decor.
Storage space is key to a well-organized family home.
In this image, we can see how shelves have been utilized right up the ceiling, making the absolute most of vertical space. Here picture frames or decor items can be stored while remaining on display.
The kitchen features an abundance of cabinets, drawers and cupboards. This keeps the cooking area very neat and tidy, with cutlery, crockery and condiments arranged neatly out of sight.
If we head into the main bedroom of this home, we come across a gorgeous space that rests under the gable roof in the upper levels of the home.
The steep slope of the ceiling creates a beautiful ambiance while the lime green walls introduce personality, vibrancy and colour to the space.
The wooden bed frame, wooden floors and white ceilings emphasize the country style while the little lamps and lanterns throughout ensure that this room is very warm and cozy.
Do you see once again how simple can be the most beautiful?
In this image, we come across the plan for the lower level of the house.
These architectural plans are very important as they give the designers and the residents an opportunity to really imagine what the final product will look like and ensure that everyone is on the same page.
In these plans, we can see the sizes of the living areas as well as how the double-garage has been inserted onto the side of the house.
Don't you love how they've ensured that the home is open plan for an interactive ground floor?
In this plan, we come across the three upstairs bedrooms as well as the bathroom and walk-in closet. We truly get an opportunity to see how every square inch has been utilized.
Can you also see how much detail has been added to these plans? We can see which way the doors open as well as where the windows are positioned. This really gives us a sense of what the home will look like after it is built.
