A renovation takes this home from shabby to chic

Today, we are going to visit Cambridge in the United Kingdom, where we will come across the most exceptional home transformation by design professionals Katie Malik Interiors.
This before and after is a wonderful example of how much potential exists when it comes to home design and decor. With a little bit of creativity and imagination, you can create a home that is simply beautiful.
Many of us get a little bit tired and uninspired by our interior decor, however. We also think that it's going to cost a fortune to redo, but this is not the case. In fact, in the following project we are going to show you some tips and tricks when it comes to breathing new life into our very own home!
Shall we take a look?
In the living room of this home, we can see how cluttered and crowded it is.
There is no order or organization, despite the shelves and furniture. There are books all over the room as well as papers and stationery. The shelves are also overflowing!
This room is in need of a breath of fresh air!
This little kitchen is functional and pleasant, despite its small size but once again the storage space isn't been utilized. The counters are packed with condiments, crockery and cutlery, which doesn't make for a very appealing cooking area.
In a small kitchen, you want to keep only the most functional of items on display. Everything else should be neatly stored out of sight.
Once the designers were done with this home, it looks like chalk and cheese!
Firstly, they have capitalized on natural light, opting for light wooden floors and white walls. The sunlight streams int through the large windows, creating a very bright and refreshing design.
A more minimalist look and feel has been achieved, where the shelves and furniture are simple and sleek. The shelves are very neatly arranged. Do you see how items haven't just been piled on top of them? They have been used to store a select number of items that also add character and charm to the room.
This is a wonderful example of how less is more.
Tip: Add a rug to a living area for a cozy touch!
The designers have ensured that the kitchen merges into the rest of the living space by opening up the walls and installing a little kitchen bar in between the spaces.
The kitchen bar features two little stools, creating a more casual space for relaxing over a cup of coffee or a bowl of cereal. It also means that guests, family or friends can chat to the chef while he or she cooks without getting in their way. This little bar subtly separates the the living area from the cooking area, while still creating an open plan design.
Do you see how much more open and spacious the kitchen seems?
The designers have gone for white walls and light wooden furniture, creating a kitchen that feels much lighter and brighter. If you have a small space, neutral tones are a great idea!
You'll also notice that lighting has been used very well throughout. Little lights have been installed under the cabinets to illuminate every nook and cranny of this space while lamps also drop down from the ceiling to give the room a beautiful soft glow.
Tip: Add a vase of flowers or a little herb garden to your kitchen for a refreshing and natural touch of decor.
When it comes to renovating or transforming your home, you want to make sure that you use functional items strategically. For example, use a cushion to introduce a splash of colour into the home!
This home transformation also shows how beneficial light colours and tones are. When in doubt, opt for white walls.
