A perfectly planned 'Passive' house

Passive houses are gaining more and more popularity in modern times as designers and residents both look for more sustainable ways of living.
A passive house refers to an energy efficient building that has a very low ecological footprint. These low energy homes can look as gorgeous as they are functional.
Today, we are going to visit a superb passive house designed by professionals O2 CONCEPT ARCHITECTURE. We will see how this beautiful home makes the absolute most of natural light as well as how it integrates a range of neutral and earthy materials to create a stunning visual impact.
Shall we take a look?
This passive house is very modern yet simple and sophisticated, with its gable roof and white and grey tones.
You'll notice that the whole one side of the home is almost entirely glass, which allows natural light to flow into the home. This creates a naturally temperate environment so that the home is warm in winter and cool in summer. This means that less money is spent on electricity and the home is far more energy-efficient.
You'll even notice that there are skylights in the roof, ensuring that natural light flows into the home.
The glass facade with the metal finishes allow the interior of the home to spill out onto a spacious wooden terrace.
Wood is a great material for a terrace because it is durable and will last in all weather conditions. It is also a natural material, introducing a touch of raw beauty to the contemporary design. The warm tones of the wood soften the clean lines and smooth surfaces of the glass and metal.
This is a great space for relaxing outside and enjoying the fresh air and sunshine. All that's missing is a few comfortable chairs!
The open plan home is breathtaking, yet incredibly simple and practical.
The designers have gone for neutral colours throughout including grey tiled floors, smooth white walls and wooden or metal finishes.
In the living area, we can see how one of the walls has been left exposed, with the raw bricks bringing an industrial chic look and feel to the space.
The light tones and materials in the home reflect the natural light that flows into the home, creating a bright and warm environment.
Do you see how functional elements such as the staircase and the fireplace have been used to add style and elegance to the home? This is a great tip!
Here we get a chance to see the skylights from the inside of the home, where sunshine streams through the windows.
Skylights are a great addition to a home because they allow for natural light, without compromising on the privacy of a home.
Speak to a design professional about installing skylights in your ceiling. These can be especially useful for smaller rooms such as the bathroom or walk-in closet.
From this angle, we can see how some of the windows also feature blinds, allowing for some shade or privacy if need be.
We can also see how the upper level and the bottom level of the home are interconnected, creating a very spacious environment.
The banister and railing works in harmony with the staircase design that we saw a few images ago. This is a great example of practical solutions working hand in hand with beautiful interior decor elements.
We end off our tour back outside the house, where we can see just how stylish and sleek it is with its grey tones and darker grey tiled roof. The abundance of glass windows, doors and skylights makes for a very beautiful and stylish look and feel.
