A perfectly planned 'Passive' house

Passive houses are gaining more and more popularity in modern times as designers and residents both look for more sustainable ways of living.

A passive house refers to an energy efficient building that has a very low ecological footprint. These low energy homes can look as gorgeous as they are functional.

Today, we are going to visit a superb passive house designed by professionals O2 CONCEPT ARCHITECTURE. We will see how this beautiful home makes the absolute most of natural light as well as how it integrates a range of neutral and earthy materials to create a stunning visual impact.

Shall we take a look?