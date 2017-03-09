Redesign your kitchen: 10 tantalizing ideas

Furnishing the kitchen is one of the most complicated projects that can be undertaken for several reasons.

Firstly, it can be very difficult to decide on the location of the furniture as well as where the household appliances should be based. Once you have the plug points, it can be difficult to move around the appliances later, especially the bigger appliances like the refrigerator. A washing machine with all of its pipes can also be a tricky one!

However, decorating the kitchen can be a very exciting process. Yet, you need to properly devote your time and energy to it without neglecting the smaller details. You want every feature to work together in harmony with one another.

This is why today on homify, we are going to go on a tour of 10 spectacular kitchens from some of the top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you and show you just how many options exist when it comes to decorating your cooking area. You can choose modern or classic, rustic or simple – whatever you like!

No matter what you choose though, your home should be functional and feature strong personality!

Let's take a look…