A romantic modern eco-home on Lake Ontario

When we think of a home in the woods by the lake, we conjure up images of wooden cabins. Rustic homes with heavy wooden touches and plaid everywhere. Today we’re looking at a home that rejects all the traditional lakeside home tropes!

This home is 1,600 square feet of romantic modernism perched upon a rocky outcrop. Overlooking a serene lake, the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Simple modern touches and contemporary style create a clean look inside.

The home has a low profile and compact design built with minimal stairs and no basement. Using these aging-in-place design principles helped the architects at Solares Architecture to build a safe and beautiful home.