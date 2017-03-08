Your browser is out-of-date.

A romantic modern eco-home on Lake Ontario

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Frontenac House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern living room
When we think of a home in the woods by the lake, we conjure up images of wooden cabins. Rustic homes with heavy wooden touches and plaid everywhere. Today we’re looking at a home that rejects all the traditional lakeside home tropes!

This home is 1,600 square feet of romantic modernism perched upon a rocky outcrop. Overlooking a serene lake, the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Simple modern touches and contemporary style create a clean look inside.  

The home has a low profile and compact design built with minimal stairs and no basement. Using these aging-in-place design principles helped the architects at Solares Architecture to build a safe and beautiful home.

Peaceful retreat

Frontenac House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern houses
Solares Architecture

The concrete foundation hugs the rock as it supports the home. An overhanging roof creates an elegant look for the home. Black panels clad the exterior of the home while full, floor-to-ceiling windows open up the home to the woods outside.

Close to nature

Frontenac House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern houses
Solares Architecture

The home is highly energy efficient. It’s easy on the eyes and kind to the planet!

- All heating and cooling comes from pumps that absorb and transfer heat

- A German heat recovery ventilation system brings in fresh air

- Windows are fibreglass-framed and triple-glazed

- The water heater uses a heat pump system

- Breathable mineral wool insulation is on the exterior

- Meets the international passive house standard (an ambitious energy efficiency certification)

Covered terrace

Frontenac House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern houses
Solares Architecture

This home has an incredible covered terrace where you can create a unique outdoor entertaining space. Protected from the elements, this shady spot has a lot of potential. The terrace is built out of warm wood tones that create an inviting and romantic atmosphere.

Cozy and modern

Frontenac House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern living room
Solares Architecture

The interiors of the home are bright and full of light. High ceilings with white walls make the room feel even taller and airier. Glossy wood floors set the mood for the room as a cozy space to enjoy in every season. The white unit in the centre of the room splits up the open plan space. It houses a fireplace and storage units. Furniture and decor are kept simple but full of personality.

Let nature be your art

Frontenac House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern style bedroom
Solares Architecture

There’s no need to hang a print or painting on the wall when your picture window can create a beautiful view for you. This simple bedroom is incredibly bright. We love the feeling of being close to nature and surrounded by windows looking out on the woods.

Sophisticated kitchen

Frontenac House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern kitchen
Solares Architecture

Dark wood cabinetry creates a masculine and sophisticated style in this kitchen. The subdued black tone on the counters are a modern touch. See how the tile backsplash reflects the greenery just outside the windows of the home? This thoughtful design freshens up the kitchen space.

Snug study

Frontenac House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Study/office
Solares Architecture

For writers, dreamers, and lovers of quiet solitude, this study is the perfect retreat from the rest of the home. A grand yet simple writing desk creates a workspace. It faces the dark, built-in wooden bookshelves. The two-toned look creates a strong sense of style in this otherwise simple study.

Looking over the lake

Frontenac House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern terrace
Solares Architecture

We’re ending our tour from the terrace, where you can glimpse the lake through the trees. This romantic view is inspiring us to find our own modern lakeside home in the woods! 

Check out our feature on a cozy cottage by the lake.

A budget-friendly prefab home for life in the country
Would you rather have a home by the lake or by the ocean?

