12 utterly creative bedrooms to curl up in

It is no longer enough for your bedroom to be only aesthetic and functional, as the current design and décor trends dictate. It must reflect your personality, character and tastes as well. The furniture, colors and décor accents must all create a relaxing yet practical feel, so that spending time in the bedroom is something you look forward to. Adequate yet soothing lighting is also another important aspect to be focused on. So today, we bring you 12 beautiful and very original bedrooms to inspire you in myriad ways.
Wheels support the minimalist wooden bed, while a mix of vintage and modern furniture peppers the space for a uniquely eclectic look. The gilded paintings add to the charming ambiance of this bedroom designed by the architects at Specht Architects.
Massive glass windows connect this serene bedroom with nature and bring in sunlight, while wooden flooring and simply, cozy furniture promise ample warmth and relaxation.
The almost-naked look of this minimalistic bedroom comes from the raw cement walls and ceiling. Just the bare minimum furnishing lends simplicity to the space, while large glass windows keep the room sunny and airy.
This modern and primarily white bedroom has been given a subtle rustic flavor through the brick wall and dark wooden flooring.
The quaint four-poster bed with sheer pink curtains and plush cushions make this bedroom truly exotic and lovely. The pretty blue walls lend calmness as well.
Using black in the bedroom is definitely a bold and unusual choice, but it works very well in this bedroom. Combined with the right colors and materials, black leaves its mark here. The elegant mirrors, lamps and 3D butterfly wall art help too.
We love how a glass wall connects the bedroom and bathroom visually, lending the space a contemporary and loft-like vibe.
The uniquely curved bed and matching bookshelf speak volumes about the creativity in this bedroom.
If your bedroom is not just for nighttime sleeping, then bring in a beautiful sofa, a dresser or desk and a coffee table to accommodate needs like reading, writing or chatting. You can also use curtains to separate the bed from these furniture pieces.
The exposed beams of the wooden ceiling as well as the neat wooden furniture make this bedroom warm, safe and cozy.
Soft and cozy textiles like pure linen, silk or satin can make your bed a luxurious getaway from all the stress and worries.
Give traditional bedrooms a rest, and try a design like this one. Practical closets and cabinets have been used smartly to install a thick and soft mattress for sleeping needs. This unique nook features wall-mounted shelves for books and artifacts too.
