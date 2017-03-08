12 utterly creative bedrooms to curl up in

It is no longer enough for your bedroom to be only aesthetic and functional, as the current design and décor trends dictate. It must reflect your personality, character and tastes as well. The furniture, colors and décor accents must all create a relaxing yet practical feel, so that spending time in the bedroom is something you look forward to. Adequate yet soothing lighting is also another important aspect to be focused on. So today, we bring you 12 beautiful and very original bedrooms to inspire you in myriad ways.