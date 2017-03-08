Your browser is out-of-date.

12 utterly creative bedrooms to curl up in

Justwords Justwords
Show flat in London, The Cubitt, Battersea, Lujansphotography Lujansphotography Modern style bedroom
It is no longer enough for your bedroom to be only aesthetic and functional, as the current design and décor trends dictate. It must reflect your personality, character and tastes as well. The furniture, colors and décor accents must all create a relaxing yet practical feel, so that spending time in the bedroom is something you look forward to. Adequate yet soothing lighting is also another important aspect to be focused on. So today, we bring you 12 beautiful and very original bedrooms to inspire you in myriad ways.

1. Truly eclectic

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style bedroom
Wheels support the minimalist wooden bed, while a mix of vintage and modern furniture peppers the space for a uniquely eclectic look. The gilded paintings add to the charming ambiance of this bedroom designed by the architects at Specht Architects.

2. Brilliantly open

A bedroom in winter times, ArqRender ArqRender Modern style bedroom
Massive glass windows connect this serene bedroom with nature and bring in sunlight, while wooden flooring and simply, cozy furniture promise ample warmth and relaxation. 

3. Stark and unusual

Casa La Rufina, Arq. Santiago Viale Lescano Arq. Santiago Viale Lescano Modern style bedroom
The almost-naked look of this minimalistic bedroom comes from the raw cement walls and ceiling. Just the bare minimum furnishing lends simplicity to the space, while large glass windows keep the room sunny and airy.

4. Urban with a rustic touch

Galpón Lola, Pop Arq Pop Arq Industrial style bedroom
This modern and primarily white bedroom has been given a subtle rustic flavor through the brick wall and dark wooden flooring.

5. Exotic and dreamy

Encuentro, Estudio Moron Saad Estudio Moron Saad Modern style bedroom
The quaint four-poster bed with sheer pink curtains and plush cushions make this bedroom truly exotic and lovely. The pretty blue walls lend calmness as well.

6. Bold choice

Bedroom Lujansphotography Modern style bedroom
Using black in the bedroom is definitely a bold and unusual choice, but it works very well in this bedroom. Combined with the right colors and materials, black leaves its mark here. The elegant mirrors, lamps and 3D butterfly wall art help too.

7. Fusing spaces

Renovierung einer Villa am Stadtrand von Salzburg zu einem luxuriösen Wohn-Loft, Meissl Architects ZT GmbH Meissl Architects ZT GmbH Modern style bedroom
We love how a glass wall connects the bedroom and bathroom visually, lending the space a contemporary and loft-like vibe.

8. So innovative!

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
The uniquely curved bed and matching bookshelf speak volumes about the creativity in this bedroom.

9. It’s not just about a bed

homify Commercial spaces
If your bedroom is not just for nighttime sleeping, then bring in a beautiful sofa, a dresser or desk and a coffee table to accommodate needs like reading, writing or chatting. You can also use curtains to separate the bed from these furniture pieces.

10. Charm of wood

COATEPEC, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Modern bathroom
The exposed beams of the wooden ceiling as well as the neat wooden furniture make this bedroom warm, safe and cozy.

11. Please your senses

Pearl Silk Bed Linen Set Le Cocon BedroomAccessories & decoration
Soft and cozy textiles like pure linen, silk or satin can make your bed a luxurious getaway from all the stress and worries.

12. Out of the box!

Quintana 4598, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood White
Give traditional bedrooms a rest, and try a design like this one. Practical closets and cabinets have been used smartly to install a thick and soft mattress for sleeping needs. This unique nook features wall-mounted shelves for books and artifacts too.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

