A perfectly practical family home

Umbra is a very contemporary, elegant and practical house in Poland and rendered by the architects at BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL. With a sober colour palette and sleek designs, this home makes intelligent use of its 947 sqare feet. It is perfect for a family of four and features large glass windows to bring in sunlight for a bright and spacious look. An open plan layout allows the living space to merge with the dining and kitchen, while the private quarter comprises of two bedrooms and one bathroom. The building also saves on heating expenses and is surrounded by lush green lawns for a picturesque setting.
White concrete walls combine with sloping roofs lined with grey ceramic tiles to make this house look traditional yet stylish. Large glass windows and a spacious porch which can be reached via some neat steps complete the inviting look here. Manicured gardens flank the pathway for a refreshing feel.
The backside of the house is more open towards the outdoors, thanks to the floor to ceiling glass windows set in warm wooden frames. The patio has ample space and features robust rattan furniture for relaxation, cosy chats and outdoor meals.
Owing to the open plan layout, the living area merges with the kitchen and dining beautifully. This makes the interiors seem spacious, airy and breathable. Note how the colours mostly used are shades of grey, white and wood, and this ensures a visual harmony throughout the home. A simple but comfy couch and a round coffee table make the living area inviting and minimal.
A long, sleek and white TV unit adds trendiness to the living space. We love how a modern fireplace has been accommodated by the wall next to it, and a niche has been created to store the logs as well.
From the dining area, you can see how large sliding glass doors connect the living space with the refreshing backyard. This ensures that the interiors stay flooded with sunlight during the day.
Done up in wood and white and equipped with a large glass window, the kitchen seems bright, cosy and refreshing. Neat inbuilt cabinets cater to storage needs and house appliances too.
Silky drapes, a modern and luxurious bed and a gorgeous chandelier make this bedroom perfect for unwinding, sleeping and indulging in romance. A sleek wooden shelf above the headboard holds photos, while the wooden flooring lends warmth.
A big glass window and the combination of wood and white make this spacious bathroom look inviting and rejuvenating. Simple, trendy designs and stylish sanitary wares ensure comfort and convenience here. Grey hexagonal tiles on the floor and white mosaic tiles behind the sink lend visual depth to this space, while a long niche between the sink and mirrored cabinets offers room for arranging toiletries.
The large square tub is clad in wood, which offers some space for organising soaps, shampoos and oils. But what caught our eye is the tower of wooden shelves in the corner, ideal for storing all extra items like perfumes, bath salts, scrubs and such.
