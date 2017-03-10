Fire element: a modern home that celebrates energy, light, and warmth

In this tour, the architects from Bates Masi Architects present a New York home that conforms beautifully to the lifestyle of a modern family. It’s clear that family lifestyles are far different today than they were even 20 years ago, thanks to the invention of laptops, cell phones, and an array of personal devices that make it tempting to be multitasking all of the time. This home was built with this modern family dynamic in mind, with features that are conducive to a busy, multi-faceted group with a wide set of priorities that can shift at a moment’s notice.

Through its layout and choice of materials, the home enjoys a feeling of transparency and communication, but the house has been carefully designed to also respect the unique functionality of each space. As you’ll see, the separation of the home into distinct volumes allows the inhabitants to pursue a wide range of activities simultaneously, with awareness – but not disturbance – of the others’ activities. In many ways, the thoughtful organization of the home’s layout brings a sense of order to the chaotic buzz of daily life.

Abundant with elements celebrating sunlight, warmth, and radiance, the home's interiors are positively aglow with energy, bringing the element of fire to this crisp, contemporary space.