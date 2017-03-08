Design your living room: 10 timeless decor ideas

The living room is one of the most fundamental rooms in the house. It is the space where we interact with friends, families and visitors, where we rest and recover from a long day and where we truly feel at home.

This is why the way that we decorate this room says a lot about our personalities and styles. What does your living room design about you? Are you easy going or rather somber? Do you prefer elegant environments or a more cozy and comfortable look and feel?

Do you even know what your style is?

Today on homify, we have put together 10 fabulous examples of different living rooms to show you just how many options and varieties exist. You will soon discover exactly what your tastes are.

Shall we take a look?