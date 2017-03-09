Rustic kitchens: 10 designs you'll fall in love with

There are few things that are more pleasurable in life than delicious food.

The passion for cooking, preparing a delicious recipe or baking a tasty treat has a lot to do with the design of a kitchen. Your cooking area needs to be inspiring after all!

This is why today on homify, we have put together an article that shows you a dozen gorgeous kitchens, where rustic style is the main ingredient.

Wood, rustic tiles, imitation stone or cement bathed in light tones can all contribute to a very stylish rustic kitchen. Natural light plays just as much of a role.

Whether you have a country-style house or a cosmopolitan apartment in the city, these are all styles that could work for your home.

Shall we take a look at the menu?