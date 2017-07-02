8 diverse front door colours you'd never think to try

A front door can quickly fade into the background—or it can become a highlight of your facade. Explore these examples of bold, personality-filled front doors that clearly demonstrate the fact that you don’t need much to make a strong first impression. It’s inspiring to see just how much character these colourful front doors bring to their environment: although a front door occupies a relatively small portion of the surrounding facade, the psychological significance and physical relevance of a front door places this feature in the spotlight. Doorways and other openings are often perceived in both a physical and symbolic way, bringing connotations of new beginnings, important transitions, and life progress. The act of passing through a door can be thought of as a transitional moment in which all of your attention is focused on the present, simply observing your surroundings as you enter a distinct world. That said, the significance of your front door goes far beyond physical utility, serving as a symbolic link to ideas of new opportunities, progress, transition, and growth.
If you’re looking for ways to update your home in order to make a stronger first impression, gain insight from these colourful front doors that contribute a great deal of personality and verve to their respective homes. Consider the symbolic message that you’d like to receive when you come home every day or when guests visit your home for the first time, and take advantage of the significance of your front door by giving it a fresh, new attitude.
A classic American family home offers a fresh vision with a green front door. With connections to the natural world and the leaves of healthy plants, this green door brings imagery of health, growth, renewal, and natural wellbeing. Found in abundance in nature, this colour also brings about a sense of harmony and ease as it reminds the viewer of their fundamental connection to the Earth and all of its wonders.
Taking the green theme one step further, this door displays a moulded design with plant and flower imagery. This door not only offers an appropriate transition from outdoor to indoor spaces by offering imagery of nature, but it also lays a foundation for the interior space, priming your eyes to notice the healthy green hues in the plant life that you can already glimpse as you peer into the living room.
Pink can be a tricky colour, with diverse interpretations that depend heavily on its context. Pink is often thought of as a colour of gentle love, romance, or femininity, but it’s also seen as a colour of optimism, its sweet personality offering links to childhood innocence. While a bubble-gum-pink shade like the one in this door can come off as silly, this door enjoys a mature and serious setting in the brick walls of a renovated historic home—instead of contributing a sense of silliness, this door adds a healthy dose of playfulness and modern spunk to this otherwise serious and downplayed facade.
It’s rare to find a metallic hue in a front door, but this copper door is worth a second glance. Camouflaged among panels of the same material, the copper doorway brings with it the earthy qualities of brown – contributing comfort, warmth, and protection – while playing up the more elegant, radiant, and energetic nature attributed to metallic materials. This copper-hued door offers inspiration for anyone going for an aesthetic that draws upon both polished modern and earthy eco-inspired themes.
This converted chapel in the town of Forest-in-Teesdale in the UK makes a play on the traditional red doors typical of the churches of certain Christian denominations. Refurbished by the professionals from StudioEvolution Design, this rural building takes on a new life as vacation rental while still observing tradition. A fresh coat of red paint brings along a bold sense of positive power, thought to awaken a sense of adventure, spirit, and strong will.
For those who want to offer guests a sense of peace and confidence, blue is an excellent colour for your front door. Quiet and calming, this blue door sets an honest tone as you enter the home, establishing a sense of trustworthiness and loyalty that bodes well with the friendly “Welcome” sign hanging on the doorknob.
There’s no mistaking the positive, uplifting energy emanating from this bright yellow front door. With connotations of optimism, enthusiasm, and mental energy, a yellow front door infuses its surroundings with energy. Yellow is the most highly visible of all colours in the spectrum visible by humans; a front door in this colour certainly commands attention! However unusual it may be, for the energetic and enthusiastic, yellow makes a great addition to your front door.
This peach-coloured front door brings along with it a certain sense of everlasting summer. In Chinese symbolism, the colour peach is thought to represent immortality, and the orange tones present in this colour can also contribute a sense of effortless social communication and enthusiasm for life. There’s no denying the soft warmth that’s added to this exterior with the addition of this easy, pleasing peach tone.
Find more ways to create a great first impression in this ideabook with 15 ideas to create an enchanting entrance to your home