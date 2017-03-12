These lovely log homes will make you appreciate the beauty of wood

No matter how rapidly building technologies evolve, wood remains a tried-and-true material that’s always in high demand. Versatile and durable, this material has been used by humans for ages. The rich texture and fibrous grain of wood make it a sensorily pleasing material for a home, while its renewable nature makes it a low-cost choice in terms of both price tag and the natural environment.

Now, architects and builders are experimenting with the construction of tall wood buildings in urban areas, using innovative building methods that allow wooden constructions to safely reach impressive heights. They’ve also been developing a variety of wood-derived building materials, often using a base of wood pulp.

However exciting these technologies may be, wood can be just as beautiful and impressive in its most basic form – and these log homes are proof! Take a tour of these 7 lovely homes to appreciate the natural beauty of wood and learn about its many beneficial qualities!