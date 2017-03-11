A bright sunny 4-bedroom home for a busy family

In this tour, the architects from Outer Banks Renovation & Construction showcase a model home that enjoys the salty air of Bermuda Bay in North Carolina. Situated in the friendly Devonshire community, this 2, 489 square foot home not only enjoys a lakefront locale, but it stands just a hop, skip, and jump away from the Atlantic ocean, offering both fresh and saltwater recreation within walking distance of the home. With a two-car garage, 3 bedrooms, spacious deck, and an impressive 4 ½ baths, this home is an excellent setting for a busy family.
The latest addition to the area, the home enjoys a friendly connection to neighborhood streets, with classic white-framed windows and a welcoming wooden porch. The home adapts well to its beachy environment with exterior cladding in a fresh shade of teal, constructed from Nichiha fiber cement to ensure long-lasting colour over the years of interaction with the winds and salt of the ocean air. This is especially important given the home’s location in the Outer Banks region, a coastal area that is known to experience unusual and extreme weather patterns, including hurricanes and other ocean-driven storms. The home is designed to provide a comfortable environment year-round, although it would also serve well as a vacation home given the area’s popularity with tourists, as the Outer Banks peninsulas are well-known for their wide expanses of shoreline and enjoyable subtropical climate.
The home’s interior keeps this refreshingly neutral and is filled with convenient features and natural materials that make it a great environment for family life. Creamy yellow walls instill a happy, sunny feeling throughout the lower level that is easily accessed through the central living room area. This spacious and well-lit living room has tropical undertones, adding a relaxing sense of warmth, greenery, and sunshine year-round.
A modern kitchen brings rich red wood and polished black countertops to the scene, forming a convenient U-shaped kitchen with sink, stove, fridge, and breakfast bar distributed along the four sides.
Dividing the kitchen and the dining area, a breakfast bar offers a convenient spot for a snack. This view also shows a few examples of the tropical-themed decor that celebrates the home’s subtropical climate and waterfront location, with tropical plant life found in various manifestations (living plants, artwork, upholstery, etc) throughout the home.
A certain ocean atmosphere fills this master bedroom, with a sea foam green characterizing the room’s colour scheme.
One of the home’s 4 1/2 bathrooms presents a luxurious shower made with a mosaic tile of natural stone.
The kids room enjoys a high ceiling and easily accommodates a set of bunk beds, their white frame fitting in well with the white window frame and furniture found throughout the house. Refreshing and fun, this simple bedroom design establishes a balance between playful and calm energy, a versatile space with plenty of room for active kids to enjoy their hobbies.
Downstairs, a game room offers a wide-open and sunny space for the family to enjoy leisure time, with a separate bathroom located nearby.
The deck is accessed from the kitchen, making it an ideal spot for summer picnics.
Enjoying a friendly view of the neighborhood, this wooden deck offers enough space for several chairs and a table.
Below the wooden deck, the architects have included an additional outdoor space, this time with more shelter and wind protection. Even with the funky weather patterns of the Outer Banks, this home is well-equipped to provide its inhabitants with easily accessible, comfortable space for outdoor recreation.