A bright sunny 4-bedroom home for a busy family

The latest addition to the area, the home enjoys a friendly connection to neighborhood streets, with classic white-framed windows and a welcoming wooden porch. The home adapts well to its beachy environment with exterior cladding in a fresh shade of teal, constructed from Nichiha fiber cement to ensure long-lasting colour over the years of interaction with the winds and salt of the ocean air. This is especially important given the home’s location in the Outer Banks region, a coastal area that is known to experience unusual and extreme weather patterns, including hurricanes and other ocean-driven storms. The home is designed to provide a comfortable environment year-round, although it would also serve well as a vacation home given the area’s popularity with tourists, as the Outer Banks peninsulas are well-known for their wide expanses of shoreline and enjoyable subtropical climate.