Take everyday life to new heights in this open plan home

What if you could elevate your everyday life? Today we’re looking at an apartment that does just that. The architects at Polygon designed this gorgeous apartment. High vaulted ceilings frame the 1200 square foot home and give it a massive sense of space within.

The apartment is arranged in an open plan with elegant simplicity is at the heart of the design. The interior of the apartment has a contemporary style with local Ukrainian influence. We’ll find wood and stone elements that make the apartment feel down to earth. Let’s explore the home now and see what takes everyday life to new heights.