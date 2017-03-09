Take everyday life to new heights in this open plan home

What if you could elevate your everyday life? Today we’re looking at an apartment that does just that. The architects at Polygon designed this gorgeous apartment. High vaulted ceilings frame the 1200 square foot home and give it a massive sense of space within.
The apartment is arranged in an open plan with elegant simplicity is at the heart of the design. The interior of the apartment has a contemporary style with local Ukrainian influence. We’ll find wood and stone elements that make the apartment feel down to earth. Let’s explore the home now and see what takes everyday life to new heights.
The apartment is arranged in one large open plan space with a separate bathroom and outdoor terrace. There are a bunch of different areas in the home for work, play, and relaxation. A living room anchors the home. It’s arranged around the wood fireplace in the centre of the room. Plenty of exposed woodwork gives the home a classic European charm while the snowy white walls brighten the place up. An open plan design like this makes space feel more expansive and luxurious.
An oversized concrete fireplace creates a focal point for this living room. A few unstructured puffy chairs around a glass coffee table make a casual feel. There’s a window seat behind the living room. This bench is a private and romantic corner of the home where you can read a book or take in the view. The nearby pinewood forest creates beautiful views outside and brings a fresh scent into the home when the windows are open.
A completely open plan apartment is a lot like a studio or bachelor suite. They’ve created a cozy bedroom corner that feels both connected but separate to the rest of the home. A screen divider blocks out distraction and gives privacy. Another clever way they’ve visually separated the bedroom from the rest of the house is by using a not too tall bookshelf. This looks like a calming place to retreat at night.
Supported by enormous wood beams, the gabled ceiling is the star attraction of the home. The natural woodgrain texture creates depth for the space coupled with the untreated wood floors of a lighter huge. The support beams create unusual angles which are beautiful to behold. Behind the living room space is a separate dining and kitchen area. The fireplace has a double design that will open onto the kitchen space as well. It’s easy to stay warm and toasty from anywhere in the home!
Flat, white, and featureless cabinets set the tone for a minimalist kitchen. The kitchen island in the centre houses the stove and make more counter space. A few seats arranged around the island create a casual dining space. We love the windows in this space because they make the kitchen feel fresh and inviting. Natural light while making Sunday morning breakfast? Yes, please! An ornate wood chest brings local Ukrainian design into the home. It softens the harsh modernism of the kitchen space with its folksy charm.
It’s easy to see why this bathroom is turning heads. Skylights bring natural light inside. There’s a unique pebble feature on the floors that make us feel close to nature. This space is like a harmonious luxury spa.
A woven laundry basket and shelf for perfumes are two of the ways that this bathroom caters to you. Minimalistic features make light and texture take precedence. We love the clever lighting solution just above the mirror. It gives this bathroom a futuristic feel!
We’re wrapping up our tour by taking a look at the terrace and adjacent solarium. This space acts as a cubby room and has a lot of potential. We can see this space being used for hobbies like indoor gardening or even painting! It’s helpful to have a buffer between the inside and outside spaces of your home. It helps regulate temperature and keep the bugs out! The terrace outside is beautiful. It looks like a space we’d expect to find at a luxury mountainside resort.
