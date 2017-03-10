A family-sized house that lights up naturally

Exposure to natural lighting can do wonders for even the simplest of homes. And to prove that, we will take you on the tour of this 2,900 sq. ft. double-storied residence, rendered by the home builders at Good Wood. Done up mostly in wood, this home uses sober colours like grey, white, cream and beige, to make a soothing and elegant impact. The presence of numerous and large glass windows ensures that sunlight floods the interiors generously. And thanks to this aspect, the simple yet sophisticated furnishing in this abode shine. Minimalist decor and subtle vintage touches now and then add to the charm of the place.
How elegant and charming the house looks from the street! Shades of grey, a quaint sloping roof and a large number of glass windows make this abode look traditional yet modern. Lush plants surround the building and are visible over the boundary wall as well.
From here, you can appreciate the slatted finish of the exterior walls, the lavish use of wood, the stylishly asymmetrical roof and the spacious, shaded porch. It seems as if there is ample space both inside and outside, for the entire family to relax and be comfortable. The pathways are neatly paved, while green bushes add refreshing touches here and there.
Owing to the presence of massive glass windows on almost all sides, the common area of this house stays flooded with sunlight during the day. The windows help the inhabitants to connect with the outdoors visually too. White and grey dominate the environment as well as the slightly vintage style furniture here. An open plan layout allows the living to merge with the dining, making the home seem expansive and airy.
Large sliding glass doors connect the interior with the spacious porch of this residence. When left open, the doors also ensure that the house is well-ventilated. During parties, the doors can be left open to make sure that the house doesn’t feel stuffy and guests can move around freely.
Soft shades of grey, white and cream combine to make this bedroom soothing and inviting. Modern furniture, a beautiful headboard, pretty lamps and subtly printed drapes make this bedroom seem minimal yet elegant. The bench at the foot of the bed offers space underneath for storing wicker baskets.
The corner next to the wardrobe and near the large glass window in this bedroom has been cleverly utilised to accommodate a compact study desk and a fashionable chair.
Thanks to the bright blue bedspread, the neutral and soothing environment of this bedroom looks charming and unique. Large sliding glass doors connect the room with the airy balcony, besides allowing natural light to enter unhindered.
Floral and leafy prints on the wallpaper behind the TV add lots of oomph and visual interest to the bedroom you just saw. The wooden chest holding the TV features slightly curved drawers, and is a very vintage touch.
A massive glass window fills the bathroom with sunlight, creating a cheerful and cosy ambiance. The lightly printed curtains offer privacy, while the stylish double sinks make getting ready convenient. The colour palette here too is soft, neutral and relaxing.
The glass shower enclosure and contemporary white sanitary fixtures lend class and convenience to the bathroom.
