A family-sized house that lights up naturally

Exposure to natural lighting can do wonders for even the simplest of homes. And to prove that, we will take you on the tour of this 2,900 sq. ft. double-storied residence, rendered by the home builders at Good Wood. Done up mostly in wood, this home uses sober colours like grey, white, cream and beige, to make a soothing and elegant impact. The presence of numerous and large glass windows ensures that sunlight floods the interiors generously. And thanks to this aspect, the simple yet sophisticated furnishing in this abode shine. Minimalist decor and subtle vintage touches now and then add to the charm of the place.