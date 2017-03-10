A wooden house with warm modern-rustic decor

Today on homify, we are going to explore a beautiful wooden cottage with a traditional facade and a very savvy interior design.

If you like to spend your holidays fleeing the city and spending time in nature, then this is a home you'll want to take a tour of. This is the most ideal place to spend your free time and recharge your batteries. You'll be inspired to relax just by looking at this home.

Designed by professionals CUBICPROJEKT, this is a home you'll want to view from the outside in!

Shall we do just that?