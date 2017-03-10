A wooden house with warm modern-rustic decor

Today on homify, we are going to explore a beautiful wooden cottage with a traditional facade and a very savvy interior design.
If you like to spend your holidays fleeing the city and spending time in nature, then this is a home you'll want to take a tour of. This is the most ideal place to spend your free time and recharge your batteries. You'll be inspired to relax just by looking at this home.
Designed by professionals CUBICPROJEKT, this is a home you'll want to view from the outside in!
When it comes to a dream holiday home, what better place than a plot of beautiful greenery right on the shore of a lake?
This home is based in a picturesque setting, where the architecture allows the home to integrate beautifully into the nature that surrounds it while still standing out.
The home is a traditional wooden house and is 1076 square feet in size. Don't you love the classic white-washed effect?
This solid home is very simple and very traditional.
Two walkways define where the entrance and the terrace are, with a traditional gable roof completing the overall look and feel.
The architecture is quite rustic, allowing the home to fit beautifully into the surrounds. The decorative columns add detail and energy to the space, while the glass facade allows sunlight to filter into the interior space. It also allows for panoramic views of the surrounds.
The spacious garden is the cherry on top.
In this design, we can see the lighter tones of the facade, which adds to that rustic look and feel. It also creates a very warm and welcoming first impression.
The entrance to the home is thus very appealing, with little planters and flowers adding to the look and feel.
Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to look beautiful – even a holiday home!
On this side of the house, we can see how ivy has been used to almost create a vertical garden. This creates a wonderful connection between architecture and nature.
Don't you love how the flowers add a beautiful touch of colour to the outdoor space?
In this image, we are in the living room looking out onto the terrace. We can see the beautiful lake and the incredible trees. This is truly a peaceful setting.
The terrace features an outdoor dining room table and chairs and a wooden floor, keeping all of the materials natural and raw. The interior and exterior space is separated by a glass sliding door, which creates a transparent barrier. This still allows for beautiful views of the surrounds even when the doors are closed.
The interior of the house evidently features wood as the dominant material. Wood makes up the walls and floors but also the furniture throughout!
The while living room seems like it is bathed in honey thanks to the colours. This is truly an interesting home that envelopes you in charm and warmth.
You'll also notice that the interior space is quite modest. Only the most necessary of items are on display, making for a very spacious and functional home.
Behind the living room, we come across the dining area. The spaces are separated by the structural columns and ceiling beams, but they still flow into one another.
A large wooden table and plenty of chairs means that the whole family can gather around over delicious meals.
The home is dominated by simple furniture and solid architecture.
Don't you love the designer lamp that hangs over the dining room table, marrying functionality and trend?
This kitchen is a very comfortable place for preparing food with its wooden design and sleek black counter tops.
The wooden interior blinds give this modern space quite a rustic feel, complementing the modern finishes.
The small window allows light to stream into this small space.
We all know how important windows can be in a home, opening up the interior spaces and allowing natural light to flow in. Here we can also see how important windows are because they provide a strong connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
Nature thus becomes a permanent part of the design.
With a view like this, what more decor could you possibly need?
This modern and narrow staircase features black finishes and a glass balustrade, leading the family from the bottom of the house to the more private bedrooms and bathrooms.
Once again we can see how wood dominates, but a little bit of personality, colour and charm has been added in the form of a decorative carpet. This introduces culture and tradition to the space.
Once again we can see how functionality and style work together.
This traditional bedroom features walls that are lined with wooden planks, which creates a feeling of coziness.
The designers have worked hard to produce a space that is not only unique but is also very convenient for the residents. The built-in wardrobe provides more than enough storage space for clothes and other items. There are also drawers under the bed, which are very practical.
The warm colour of the furniture and accessories further enhances the beauty of this space.
Even the attic features the perfect area to relax and rest in! Here the residents can enjoy views of the surrounds, including the trees and the beautiful lake.
This space is furnished with a comfortable chair and a television, making this the perfect holiday oasis.
