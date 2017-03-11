This perfect prefab home produces more energy than it needs

Today, we are going to explore a beautiful family home designed in a Scandinavian style, built by professionals FISCHERHAUS GMBH & CO. KG.

This prefabricated, solar-powered home is simple yet sophisticated from the outside, while its interior features all sorts of colours, personality and charm. You'll love the under-stated creativity featured in every single room.

What's most special about this 1,600 square foot house, however, is its ability to generate all the energy it consumes. Called La Rocca, this house is also able to store energy for days when the sun isn't shining. The key is the combination of components, ,’ says Fischerhaus managing director Barbara Fuchs. Besides batteries, the house has a correspondingly dense building envelope, a heat pump, efficient photovoltaics panels and a control system that optimally regulates this complex system at all times.

Fischerhaus bills La Rocca as a true declaration of independence from electricity prices.

Let's take a look…