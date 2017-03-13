​A modern vibrant family home with spacious interiors

Set on lush green grounds and structured with a well-planned and playful exterior, this house has many sophisticated surprises inside. The architects at Hangul House have managed to create a classy home with a slightly whimsical edge that gives it an eclectic and unique look. This home is set in rural South Korea and it tries to bring in the vibrant quality of village life to match it with the modern day trappings of our urban realities. Spacious and bright interiors and trendy furniture add to the attraction as well. Come and see how carefully executed decor and design makes a world of a difference.
The facade has a subdued burst of colours which is visible from afar. The blue frame for one side of this geometrical structure and the yellow line that veers off to line the other wing in an inverted L ensure that you have an interesting look when you cast a glance at the facade. With boxy volumes balanced one on top of the other for this U shaped structure, the defining and balancing factor comes through the use of blue tinted glass windows and doors.
The home has a rather serious looking side when the facade is viewed from the front. Unlike the back yard where the architects have tried to connect with the lush greenery and foliage, here they have ensured that textured concrete and industrial lines come forth to create many shades of grey as the shadows of the textures fall on the two boxes which make the two main parts of the home.
The dining area of the home has sleek wooden laminate flooring with wide square tiles. The stairs are open steps that have a loft like look. This structure also helps in keeping the living room and the dining room separate. The simple table has crisscross legs, built in sturdy wood while the chairs are in a modern style.
The kitchen has been designed with the modern and minimalist values which combine glossy and matte finishes in white with a few concealed cabinets and a single row of counters for easy work and play. The dining table here is also a simple one while the warm laminate on the cabinets adds colour. The glass doors here also ensure that plenty of natural light floods the area. The cabinets near the ceiling offer extra storage space.
This bedroom shows that comfort comes first, with a low platform bed and a wooden floor as well as a simple study table with a minimalist chair. The artworks have been arranged in a nice geometrical way. The bedroom’s structure is such that it reserves a corner for the privacy of the bed and the study table.
The luxuriously simple bathroom is bathed in golden goodness thanks to the tiles and white fixtures as well as the lighting.
