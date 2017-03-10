Hidden tech makes this modern chalet an innovative home

In the future, all of our homes will be smart homes that adapt to our needs with voice commands and remotes. It sounds exciting, but won’t it be an eyesore? Instead of an overly gadgety future, we’re looking at a home with covert smart technology that doesn’t sacrifice style for utility.

The experts at Futurian Systems created a home with stealthy technology built right into the design so that it’s seamlessly attuned. They did an expansive remodel of the home to include major technological upgrades.

The most stunning aspect of the home is how the technology is completely hidden, allowing the design of the home to shine. We’ll see a modern take on a chalet style that creates a cozy and elegant home. Bright and spacious interiors abound thanks to the gabled roof design. Views of the surrounding snowy mountains are breathtaking.