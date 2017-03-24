Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Things to paint black in your home that elevate your decor

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

You can take on spring cleaning at any time of year, right? Get a fresh look in your home beyond deep cleaning the curtains and washing the windows. We’re inspired to hit the hardware store for a can of black paint and find places in our home that can use more emphasis. 

This is an excellent DIY way to make a significant change in your home with not too much effort! Set aside a weekend where you’ll have time to complete a little painting project. A minimal investment in your home will have maximum impact on your style! Check out our list of what to paint first and go boldly into the dark side.

1. Doors

BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase entry,stairs,natural,wood stair,black door,modern,spacious
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

BEDFORD RESIDENCE

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Simply painting a door will change the look instantly. If you’re not ready to go fully black, painting a door’s trim black can offer a similarly fresh and look. The professionals at Fluid Living Studio used black doors to accent the home. You can paint any interior door black for more sophistication. Painting your front door black will add a touch of drama!

2. Stairs

Foyer Alice D'Andrea Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White entry,foyer,staircase,wood flooring,wood staircase,modern,moder design
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design

Foyer

Alice D'Andrea Design
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design
Alice D'Andrea Design

Stair railings look great when they’re painted black. They suddenly stand out more and help frame the room. The architects at Alice D’Andrea Design know now to make a black staircase look elegant. Try to paint railings, bannisters, or the stairs themselves.

3. Kitchen cabinets

Kitchen Alice D'Andrea Design Modern kitchen Wood Grey kitchen cabinet,kitchen appliances,kitchen island,kitchen floor,modern,modern design,tall ceilings,modern kitchen
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design

Kitchen

Alice D'Andrea Design
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design
Alice D'Andrea Design

Make a kitchen look bold and modern by painting your cabinets black. Painting them all over will make them recede into the background more. Perfect for a kitchen with an overwhelming number of cabinets. Painting only some of them black will create a two-toned look that brings more fun and depth to the kitchen! This kitchen by Alice D’Andrea Design uses a combo of black and grey cabinets.

4. Fireplace

Lake of the woods cottage interiors Unit 7 Architecture Modern living room Furniture,Building,Plant,Window,Wood,Hearth,Interior design,Living room,House,Flooring
Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods cottage interiors

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Highlight your fireplace by painting it black! A matte finish will make it look soft, while a glossy finish reflects firelight and creates a unique glow in your living room. The architects at Unit 7 created an elongated black fireplace that acts as a style anchor for the room. If it was white or brown, it wouldn’t stand out.

5. The walls or ceiling

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Nursery/kid’s room Ceramic White
arqubo arquitectos

arqubo arquitectos
arqubo arquitectos
arqubo arquitectos

The truly adventurous DIY painter can try painting black walls or ceilings in their home. This bedroom with black accent walls by Arqubo looks more dynamic thanks to the paint job! A black ceiling is a trendy way to make a large space feel cozier. It works well in a bright room with high ceilings and gives your home an urban look.

6. Shelves

Custom shelf wall, FURN FURN Interior landscaping
FURN

FURN
FURN
FURN

Try painting your bookshelves black and see the difference it makes. Black shelves help frame your books better and show off your favourite titles. This modular shelf unit by Furn adds a contemporary edge to the room and shows off prints, collectables, and books.

7. Chalkboard wall

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Want to go old school? All the way back to school? Create a chalkboard wall in your home! This unique feature is a space where you can let creativity flourish. The experts at Collecto created this fun kitchen chalkboard wall. There’s no limit to the designs, styles, and moods you can create with a wall as a canvas.

Need more DIY inspiration? Check out our feature on 9 ways to update your home decor for under $50.

This impressive Calgary home shows what $10,000 can accomplish!
What else looks great painted black?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks