7 Things to paint black in your home that elevate your decor

You can take on spring cleaning at any time of year, right? Get a fresh look in your home beyond deep cleaning the curtains and washing the windows. We’re inspired to hit the hardware store for a can of black paint and find places in our home that can use more emphasis.

This is an excellent DIY way to make a significant change in your home with not too much effort! Set aside a weekend where you’ll have time to complete a little painting project. A minimal investment in your home will have maximum impact on your style! Check out our list of what to paint first and go boldly into the dark side.