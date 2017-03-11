This Alberta home boogies with night club style

We’re looking at a house in Canada with unique nightclub style. It sits on an incredible lakeside lot just west of Cochrane, Alberta. In 2011, the experts at Drafting Your Design were hired to complete a cosmetic renovation which is certainly unique. Inside, we’ll find interiors that look like a swanky lounge. Rich, dark materials and intricate textures come together to create a space that’s unlike any other. The home is over 4,000 square feet and has 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. It’s a large space that’s perfect for entertaining. Guests are sure to be amazed at the ritzy design. Let’s start our mini-tour of this lounge-inspired home!
This kitchen and dining space are connected through an open plan. Wooden floors are the most eye-catching feature of the home. The rich mix of light and dark planks with a high gloss finish is perfect for dancing! Leather dining chairs and chocolate coloured wood beams throughout the home give it a masculine look that is so characteristic of a nightclub. A twisted light fixture above the dining table brings energy and lightness to the design. The textured wall with its wavy lines is a fun addition to this space.
Dark wood cabinets create a surplus of storage in this kitchen. Their simple, curved, steel fixtures help them to blend in with the high-shine stainless steel appliances. The tile backsplash has a subtle racing stripe design that brings more liveliness to the space. Check out the tiered kitchen island. This double countertop design creates a workspace that’s separate from the bar counter. We love this feature for parties! The counters have a unique stone texture that set them apart.
If you’ve ever visited the bathroom at an upscale nightclub, then this bathroom might look familiar! Swank and extravagant, this bathroom features his and her sinks. Separating them is a fully tiled archway. Vanity lights illuminate while accessorizing mirrors flank the sides to give you more angles and dimensions. Each sink has a trendy curved design and a minimalistic faucet. Finally, opulent marble countertops give lasting sophistication to the space.
Our last stop on our tour is to check out the master bedroom and see the feature wall. A curved wall with cut out shelves lit up by built-in lighting creates an unforgettable space. It reminds us of an ancient monastery lit up with candles, only updated! We could see this feature used in nightclubs to show off their expensive bottles behind the bar. In the bedroom, this creates a soft look that will help you relax after the wildest of nights.
Thanks for checking out our tour of the Canadian home with nightclub-style! This is a truly unique home with its own VIP feel.
