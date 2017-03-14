Downsize: The benefits of living in a smaller house

If you own a home in Canada, it’s possible that you can count your home among some of the largest in the world, in terms of square footage. Canada has long been a place benefitting from an abundance of unoccupied land as cities have expanded over generations. In a 2017 outlook, auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers reported that Canadian homeowners, on average, enjoy the third-largest house size in the world (second only to the U.S. and Australia).

However, it appears as though the housing market across the country is shifting in terms of average housing size. Increased immigration is seen as one contributing factor, as immigrant populations in general are increasing the demand for affordable housing, with less importance given to generous square footage.