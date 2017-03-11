A 1950s house renovated into a dream home

Designed by architect professionals Pride Road, the project that we are going to explore today is all about bringing a dated detached home into the 21st century.

The needs of the clients played a role throughout this renovation, where the designers have explained that they managed to double the size of the property and leave the residents incredibly satisfied with their new dream home. You'd never know that this home was built in the 1950s!

The architects extended the rear of the house and also utilized the attic, creating an en-suite master bedroom with a dressing room in a very lavish style.

In the downstairs area of the home, we will explore an open plan kitchen that opens up into the beautiful and spacious garden.

The client and homeowner said: “We’ve not been an easy client, Lisa has always accommodated this and offered practical and acceptable solutions, which sometimes meant working under pressure and time constraints. She has been very conscious the accommodation will remain our home and very attentive to ensure our lifestyle needs are met. We are delighted with the designs Lisa has produced, her approach to her work, her attention to detail and her enthusiasm in ensuring that our dream home will be created.’

Today, we will find out just delightful these designs truly are!