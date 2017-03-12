An award-winning brick house with unique decor

Today, we are going to explore a gorgeous brick home with an interior design that you'll fall in love with!

Designed by professionals Residence Interior Design LTD, this home is as charming as it is functional. As we explore it room by room, we will pick up some tips and tricks for our own homes. We will learn how to infuse every single room with energy and personality with the most practical of elements.

You will also see how gorgeous this type of architecture is, where the designers have played with clean lines and a classic brick design. The large windows throughout the facade allow sunlight to flow into the home, creating a very light and bright look and feel.

This home is so impressive, it was even featured in an eight-page spread in Grand Designs Magazine!

Shall we take a look?