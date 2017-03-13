The energy-efficient home that's simply stylish

Today, we are going to explore an energy-efficient home designed by professionals PRACOWNIA PROJEKTOWA ARCHIPELAG.
This project is a wonderful reflection of current trends when it comes to architecture and design, showing how functionality and quality design can work hand in hand.
As we explore this home, you will see how simple and sleek lines dominate as well as how the roof highlights the modern character of the building.
The designers have gone for wide, panoramic glazing, allowing the building to connect to the environment beyond it as well as the greenery of the garden. The residents wanted a home that features both freedom and comfort.
The home features a very functional layout with cozy living spaces in an open plan design. Car lovers will be pleased to know that there is even a stylish garage! The home also opens up onto beautiful and spacious terraces.
The kitchen is also worth poking a head into with its contemporary design and large kitchen island. The cooking area flows into the beautiful dining room.
Every room in this house has been designed for interaction!
From the get go, we can see just how stylish and attractive this Scandinavian home is.
The smooth white walls and light wooden facade work together in harmony to create a very serene exterior look and feel. It looks cozy and warm right from the get go!
The large glass windows allow sunlight to stream into the interior space, while the shape of the home is incredibly unique and sophisticated. Don't you love the pergola on the balcony on the second level?
The gorgeous green garden enhances the exterior space while the wooden path that leads through the garden adds that final touch of elegance. A garden path is always a wonderful addition to a home, leading guests through nature.
From this side, we can see how the home spills out onto spacious terraces just like we promised.
The large glass windows and doors allow for that seamless interaction between the interior and exterior spaces, while a little dining area allows for meals to be enjoyed in the fresh air or sunshine.
The designers have even found room to install a small swimming pool, giving the family a spot to cool down in. Flanked by sun loungers, the outdoor area is a multi-functional and interactive space.
Once again we can see how pot plants and the beautiful garden enhance the exterior facade.
The front of the house is just as appealing as the back with a wooden garage where cars, bicycles and other items can be stored neatly out of sight.
A garage is a must for any family home, as we well know. It gives our vehicles a protected area to live in and it neatly packages the home so that the entire facade looks stylish and sleek.
The paved driveway leads up to a covered entrance, which houses the warm and welcoming wooden front door. A covered entrance is a must for any home as it keeps guests and visitors sheltered from rain or sunshine while they wait for the door to be answered.
Have you ever seen something so incredible?
From this angle, we can really see how the designers have used space to their advantage, creating a functional family home that merges interior and exterior spaces flawlessly.
The bottom terrace is revealed to actually have another swimming pool, which runs down the property in a long and thin design.
The upper balcony is spacious and trendy, creating an area for the family to relax outside in a more private environment.
Finally, we get a chance to head into the home.
The designers have gone for a very comfortable setting with modular furniture, cushy rugs and plush cushions.
The living room features bright turquoise colours, which contrast beautifully with the neutral tones that we see throughout the interior design of the home.
The natural light that flows through the large glass windows and doors creates a very light and bright environment, working with the white walls and light wooden floors.
We can also see that there is plenty of storage space throughout the home, making for a very neat and tidy interior environment.
Here we get an opportunity to see the kitchen island that we discussed in the introduction to this article. It's a rather large kitchen island, creating a whole new surface area for cooking and preparing food. It also offers this space a ton of extra storage.
The chairs around the kitchen island create a casual space for the family to interact and spend time together – a wonderful feature.
The open plan design of the home can be clearly seen from this angle, as we see how the rooms all flow into one another. This makes the home seem that much bigger and more spacious.
We can also see how effective it is when there is a neutral colour palette, but a splash of vibrancy here and there.
