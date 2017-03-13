The energy-efficient home that's simply stylish

Today, we are going to explore an energy-efficient home designed by professionals PRACOWNIA PROJEKTOWA ARCHIPELAG.

This project is a wonderful reflection of current trends when it comes to architecture and design, showing how functionality and quality design can work hand in hand.

As we explore this home, you will see how simple and sleek lines dominate as well as how the roof highlights the modern character of the building.

The designers have gone for wide, panoramic glazing, allowing the building to connect to the environment beyond it as well as the greenery of the garden. The residents wanted a home that features both freedom and comfort.

The home features a very functional layout with cozy living spaces in an open plan design. Car lovers will be pleased to know that there is even a stylish garage! The home also opens up onto beautiful and spacious terraces.

The kitchen is also worth poking a head into with its contemporary design and large kitchen island. The cooking area flows into the beautiful dining room.

Every room in this house has been designed for interaction!

By now you should be chomping at the bit to see more…

