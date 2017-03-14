A solar-powered home gets a cool modern extension

The minimalist aura of this home has been set in place, thanks to the vision of the architects from O2 Concept Architecture. This team has not just given the home a breath of fresh air, a whole new look and extension, but they have also managed to make it suitable for modern day living with features like cellulose wadding insulation as well as an extension built from wood. Further, they have also managed to install a central patio along with slate roofing, which keeps the home warm and connects its various areas. Come join us on this tour to savour the results.
The facade of the home bears a cottage-like appeal even as it luxuriates in the use of modern day elements and lines. The linear play along with a touch of asymmetrical beauty can be seen in the extension of the home, which veers off into the distance with a triangle of its own for the top wing. The rest of the home reflects a strong look from the 80s, which is part modern and part classic. The home is set on green lawns, which plays off the beige hues of the walls and the grey shingles on the roof. The solar panels fixed on the roof and the insulation system can also be seen from here, while gentle steps lead you to two separate wings.
The new wing of the home is a simple white minimalist structure that plays with structural elements rather than flourishes and frills. The steps lead you towards the contrast white walls, which are basically frames holding the large glass doors and windows. The brick lined structure of the existing wing is a sharp contrast here.
This is an idyllic spot where the designers have installed a simple dining table with chrome chairs and a grey hue to match the neutral structure. The glass walls on one side help in keeping the design flow intact, while much privacy and openness is accorded, courtesy the frame-like walls.
The first thing that strikes you as you enter this area are the shades of grey. The simple Scandinavian-style table and the chairs fit perfectly within this soothing space, while wood adds a bit of warmth in the corner, just outside the cube containing the kitchen.
The play of colours comes about, thanks to the teal and lime curtains lining the glass doors. The simple dining table and its chairs keep a clean slate, while the large lamps shine down.
The dose of pink and white in the stone-tiled bathroom creates a pop of colour, which makes for an interesting look. The narrow space comes alive, thanks to the play of this hue on the layered sink and drawers.
