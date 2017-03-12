A sweet cottage-style home with a secret sauna

We’re touring a sweet cottage high in the mountains with a secret sauna only steps away. This home feels like a modern 5-star resort, and the sauna house is the luxurious cherry on top! The beautiful natural landscape gives the impression of a sweet country cottage. Lush alpine gardens surround the home and create idyllic views out of every window. Inside, exposed wood beams and handmade terracotta floor tiles recall simpler times. It's a high contrast to the modern minimalist kitchen and sophisticated on-site sauna. This home is staged by the professionals at Juricev. It's a basilica of health and wellness and a wonderful place to relax and unwind. Let’s take a tour now and discover the secrets of this world-class home.
The home itself is a lovely cottage style home built from solid wood. It is 2280 square feet, not counting the concrete sauna house which has 112 square feet of space. In the foreground, the sauna house seems to shine like a diamond. Actually, the aluminium windows and mirrored class of the sauna create that high shine look! Just steps away from the main house, the sauna is like a home away from home. We’ll come back at the end of our tour to take a look inside. First, let’s take a closer look at the main home.
From the front of the house, we get a more modern impression of the home. A steep, asymmetrical roof overhangs the outdoor balcony space on the second level. There is some resemblance to a European style chalet with the heavy eaves and wooden construction. The simple and unobtrusive wood plank facade is warm and welcoming.
This open and bright kitchen and dining space is charming. There is a cozy familiarity to the floor tiles. Handmade terracotta tiles are edged with a blue tile design. All the living spaces in the home are equipped with underfloor heating. Making coffee on a cold winter morning would be effortless if warm floors met your bare feet! Next to the dining table, a subtle bay window gives you a free and unobstructed view of the landscape.
In the kitchen, white dominates the look. Minimalistic features create a calming sensation. Natural stone countertops are the perfect backdrop for the high-end steel appliances. Bright and breezy, this kitchen is an unexpected balance of rustic country cottage and urban minimalism.
A faux-suede grey bed is a focal point in this bedroom. It softens the look of the room and brings in natural texture. The see-through glass side table is a light and airy addition to the space. Equipped with a balcony, this bedroom is tranquil setting.
The master bathroom in this home is seriously sophisticated. The angled roof and contrasting tile design create visual interest while the opaque sliding door brings in natural light. The glass boxed shower in the corner of the room is barely noticeable. The bright blue mosaic tiled walls bring a fresh personality to the bathroom. The warm and cool tones create a unique look for the space!
We’re going back outside to check out the secret sauna. The sauna house is built out of concrete and so contrasts with the natural wood build of the main home. What’s the secret? Inside, we’ll find a wet sauna, a dry sauna, and a luxurious massaging bathtub. It's a classy spa experience at home! No vacation necessary. The sauna house sits next to the beautiful pond with a stream and a bridge. It’s a picture-perfect mountain retreat.
The special glass of the sauna house lets you enjoy the view outside but have a little privacy if you’re in the buff. From this angle, we can see the wet sauna, or steam room, along the far wall. Eucalyptus-scented steam will soothe and relax while clearing out your sinuses. Nothing is quite as refreshing!
In the centre of the room is the freestanding massage bathtub. A wall of natural stone creates a peaceful setting for a rejuvenating soak in the tub. On the other side of the sauna house is the dry sauna. Where you might have felt like you were a poached egg in the steam room, the dry sauna makes you feel like a roasting chicken. Still, there's no denying the relaxing and skin-softening benefits of sweating it out in a sauna.
We hope you enjoyed our tour of this sweet mountain cottage home with a secret sauna! It's a healthful place to relax and inspire.