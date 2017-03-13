Leave the city to live in one of these 8 country homes

When you get a craving for fresh, clean air and peace and quiet, why not head to the country? Today, we’re escaping into the mountains and the countryside to get away from the grime and grind of the city. No more screaming sirens and noisy neighbours for us! Want to come with?

The homes on our list blend aspects of modern design with rustic and traditional features. De-stress and connect with nature at these rustic cottages and modern country homes.

Prefer French? Lire cet article en Français !