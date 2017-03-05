Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5: Homes in all shapes and sound decor advice

M. Martins M. Martins
FERIEN IM DENKMAL – ALTES SCHIFFERHAUS
It's Spring! And time to purge all the winter detritus you've collected. We are here to help. This week, homify's guide to a tidy organized home got your attention. So pick up a broom and rid yourself of unnecessary stuff. Before you busy yourself with a good spring clean, catch up on the week's best. We've got a ton of unusual homes to inspire you and some decor advice to ensure your bedroom is sufficiently dreamy. 

1. How to have a tidy and well-organised home

Ericeira - Um apartamento na vila
Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling

Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling
Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design &amp; Homestyling
Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling

Have you ever noticed how some people's houses always seem to look pristine, neat and perfectly organised? We have and always wanted to know how they manage it! 

Interior designers are adept at including handy storage items in homes they're working in, but it really is down to the owners to maintain the organisation, which is where these fantastic tips come in.

2. 10 decor mistakes we make in the bedroom

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

The design of our bedrooms must be able to accommodate our needs perfectly. People often make mistakes in their bedroom design that limit their productivity and their ability to have a great sleep. You owe it to yourself to make it a special place that will help you get the most out of each day. We’ll show you the remedy for common mistakes that are made in bedroom design and decor.

3. 10 homes for the perfect escape

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Everyone wants a dream house where they could go to escape the world. Work is stressful, social engagements are taxing, and that laundry list of to-do's is never ending. Imagine putting the world on pause and getting away from it all. We've rounded up of some of the most perfect homes where you can do just that!

4. Love winter? Imagine yourself inside this classic country home

Snowdrop Lodge, Beach Road, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Snowdrop Lodge, Beach Road, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Canada has no shortage of idyllic winter destinations. Whistler Village is like a romantic winter Disneyland. Visit Banff Springs and see the picturesque vista of the Castle among the Rocky mountains. The old-world charm of Quebec City in the winter can transport you to Europe. Only, it’s better because we have poutine.

Some of us wait all year for the hush and simplicity of winter. Today, we’re touring Snowdrop Lodge, a home in the United Kingdom that ripens in winter to enjoy the warmth and coziness it inspires within us.

5. A budget-friendly container home to call your own

POCKETCONTAINER - Das Mikrohaus
Stefan Brandt – solare Luftheizsysteme und Warmuftkollektoren

Stefan Brandt - solare Luftheizsysteme und Warmuftkollektoren
Stefan Brandt – solare Luftheizsysteme und Warmuftkollektoren
Stefan Brandt - solare Luftheizsysteme und Warmuftkollektoren

Yes, you read that right! The concept of a dream home for one individual can be widely different from another individual, based on their tastes, preferences and financial abilities. It can be a sprawling property with many rooms, a quaint country house with rustic appeal, a flashy apartment with ultramodern facilities, or even a basement or a loft which has been converted to a hip pad with the help of a few tricks and tips. But it is not very often that you come across someone who wants to live in a shipping container.

20 pergolas and gazebos perfect for your backyard garden

