Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

What to prune when for a perfect garden

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Topiary and Cloud Pruning in an English Country Garden, Niwaki Niwaki Eclectic style garden
Loading admin actions …

March is a good time to begin planning and preparing for an outdoor garden. Although things may still look brown and droopy, as temperatures warm you’ll soon find yourself having to work to keep up with the growing grasses, flowers, vines, and shrubs in your garden. As many plants in the interior of Canada are still in a dormant stage at this time, for many of your trees and flowers this is the best time to prune.

You can enjoy a healthy and long-lived garden by properly pruning these plants to lessen the risk of plant pathogens and insects while enhancing the plant’s ability to absorb energy and store nutrients. Follow these pruning tips for a perfect summer garden! Remember that you can also get specific advice from the gardening professionals here on homify!

​1. Start by removing dead stalks and leaves

葉山M邸, 庭のクニフジ 庭のクニフジ Modern Garden
庭のクニフジ

葉山M邸

庭のクニフジ
庭のクニフジ
庭のクニフジ

The first step in pruning is easy to undertake, as it’s easy to quickly identify the crispy, dry stalks that have given up the ghost over the winter. Remove these dead leaves and stalks—the sooner you can, the better—as these dried out parts can invite insects and decay.

​2. Prune summer bloomers while dormant

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden vining flowers
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Plants that bloom in the heat of summer should be pruned while still dormant—if you haven’t already gotten to these over the winter months, the best time is in early spring before you begin to see new growth. These plants, such as butterfly bush and potentilla, can be pruned aggressively: you can cut their stems all the way at the base of the plant and they’ll still bloom beautifully in the summer.

​3. Prune early spring bloomers in late spring

Main terrace under roof of Morus trees with Hydrangea and corten steel garden wall/ Hoofdterras moderne tuin onder Morus dakbomen met hortensia's en corten stalen tuinmuur. FLORERA , design and realisation gardens and other outdoor spaces. Modern Garden
FLORERA , design and realisation gardens and other outdoor spaces.

Main terrace under roof of Morus trees with Hydrangea and corten steel garden wall/ Hoofdterras moderne tuin onder Morus dakbomen met hortensia's en corten stalen tuinmuur.

FLORERA , design and realisation gardens and other outdoor spaces.
FLORERA , design and realisation gardens and other outdoor spaces.
FLORERA , design and realisation gardens and other outdoor spaces.

When spring rolls around, you should keep your hands off of your lilac, hydrangea, forsythia, rose, and rhododendron, as these should be left to bloom in early spring and then pruned shortly thereafter in late spring. Pruning pre-spring can decrease the amount of blooms they’re able to bear, with the exception of several newer “reblooming” types of hydrangeas, which tend to give abundant blooms no matter when you trim them.

4. Don’t prune all of your trees at once

街中で自然を感じる庭, Enatsu Garden Architect / 江夏庭苑事務所 Enatsu Garden Architect / 江夏庭苑事務所 Asian style garden
Enatsu Garden Architect / 江夏庭苑事務所

Enatsu Garden Architect / 江夏庭苑事務所
Enatsu Garden Architect / 江夏庭苑事務所
Enatsu Garden Architect / 江夏庭苑事務所

It’s tempting to lug out the hedge clippers and get everything trimmed at once. However, trees deserve special attention, as deciduous trees and coniferous trees have different adaptations to the environment. As a rule of thumb, you’ll want to remove branches that cross with one another, as well as the water sprouts and suckers that develop on the trunk and at the base of the tree, respectively. Here’s a list of trees to prune and when to prune them: 

Deciduous shade trees like oak and ash: prune these while dormant in winter when it’s easiest to see the structure of the leafless branches. If you’re pruning “sappy” trees like maple, elm, or birch, you can reduce the sap flow that bleeds from these trees by pruning them in summer once their leaves have fully expanded. 

Fruit trees should be pruned in midwinter, as several of these trees can be exposed to a bacteria when pruned in the summer, causing fireblight.

Needle-leaf evergreens like spruce, juniper, fir, and cypress are fairly sturdy and can be pruned anytime between the beginning of winter and late spring, as long as you make sure you prune them early in the growing season. 

Pay attention to pines, however, as these are much more picky. They go through what’s called a “candle stage”—when they’ve sprouted new shoots and expanded their leaves but the shoots haven’t yet turned hard and woody. Pines should be pruned in this stage, and only a portion (up to half) of the new shoot should be removed

​5. Cut shrubs just about anytime

Josselyn's Aralia Classic style garden Bricks Green
Aralia

Josselyn's

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Shrubs without showy blooms (burning bush, barberry, etc) aren’t picky. Trim these anytime except in late autumn to give their new growth time to harden, forming a natural  protection before winter. Many shrubs are trimmed to form a hedge—these tend to have runaway growth in early spring and therefore the new growth should be trimmed frequently throughout the early growing season in order to maintain a nice solid wall. Remember to stop trimming well in advance of winter, just like with other shrubs.

​6. Trim both perennial flowers and annuals

Topiary and Cloud Pruning in an English Country Garden Niwaki Eclectic style garden
Niwaki

Topiary and Cloud Pruning in an English Country Garden

Niwaki
Niwaki
Niwaki

Remove faded flowers for best results for both perennial and annual flowers. This process is called deadheading, and will prevent the plant from going to seed, encouraging it to apply more energy to the generation of blooms.

Focusing on home improvement this spring? Get a fresh look with this ideabook featuring 10 ways to give your home's facade a new look.

A bright sunny 4-bedroom home for a busy family
Comment on these plant pruning tips below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks