What to prune when for a perfect garden

It’s tempting to lug out the hedge clippers and get everything trimmed at once. However, trees deserve special attention, as deciduous trees and coniferous trees have different adaptations to the environment. As a rule of thumb, you’ll want to remove branches that cross with one another, as well as the water sprouts and suckers that develop on the trunk and at the base of the tree, respectively. Here’s a list of trees to prune and when to prune them:

Deciduous shade trees like oak and ash: prune these while dormant in winter when it’s easiest to see the structure of the leafless branches. If you’re pruning “sappy” trees like maple, elm, or birch, you can reduce the sap flow that bleeds from these trees by pruning them in summer once their leaves have fully expanded.

Fruit trees should be pruned in midwinter, as several of these trees can be exposed to a bacteria when pruned in the summer, causing fireblight.

Needle-leaf evergreens like spruce, juniper, fir, and cypress are fairly sturdy and can be pruned anytime between the beginning of winter and late spring, as long as you make sure you prune them early in the growing season.

Pay attention to pines, however, as these are much more picky. They go through what’s called a “candle stage”—when they’ve sprouted new shoots and expanded their leaves but the shoots haven’t yet turned hard and woody. Pines should be pruned in this stage, and only a portion (up to half) of the new shoot should be removed