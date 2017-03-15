This beautiful home is a drop of sunshine

This historic New Orleans home recently underwent a renovation executed by the professionals at studioWTA. Upgrades include a new sunroom, freestanding carport with a green roof, and fresh new interiors throughout the first and second floors of the family home. Towering at four stories, the historic home retains much of its classic charm, now with new amenities that aid the functioning of a modern family. Grounded in practicality, the upgrades of the renovation have created a multi-functional space tailored to the family's needs, while a careful selection of materials has contributed to an upbeat and energetic attitude that fills the interior with a feeling of everlasting sunshine!
A view of the exterior of the home around dusk shows glowing golden light peeking from the interior spaces of the home. To the left, the newly added carport is visible from the street. This freestanding structure’s design has been given careful attention, with the environment, family needs, and existing structures taken into account. Get a closer view below!
The carport has been designed as a series of planes that creates a room-like feeling, but with open walls and views that encourage open circulation between the carport, driveway, and yard. Custom millwork has shaped the structure, offering a vision of simple surfaces, lightweight volumes, and crisp edges, elevating the space far above a utilitarian shed for storing a car. The green roof is composed of sedum, with planting trays allowing vegetation to provide the benefits of rainwater absorption, natural insulation, and a refreshingly verdant home atmosphere that’s not only meant to be enjoyed from outside, but inside as well—in this design, the sight lines from the rooms of the home were taken into account when planning the layout of the roof plane.
This sunny space offers a clean, practical, and optimistic atmosphere, cultivated by cheerful yellows, shiny silvers, and streams of natural light. The custom millwork has been created from bamboo plywood, it’s clean and smooth tones matching well with white quartz countertops. This white quartz also shows up in a new window trim for the window behind the sink, a thoughtful detail that contributes to the creation of a cohesive theme.
At the far end, you can see the new sunroom addition with its cheerful yellow chairs facing the floor-to-ceiling windows, easily accessible from the kitchen.
The hallway was enlarged in the renovation, with a newfound openness allowing natural light to enter the space. The hallway has been used to showcase some of the residents’ art collection, enjoying a scene full of light, lively colours. The bedroom and bathroom doors are also visible in this image, notable for their cast resin sliding design that allows for light transfer while still keeping the rooms private.
The bathroom now features a freestanding tub in addition to a doorless, stand-up shower—finished off with a rainfall shower head, this shower design creates a surprisingly liberating environment unusual to find in a historic home. A custom-designed vanity has been made with highly contrasting shades of wood, creating a statement furniture piece that stands out boldly against the light tones of the rest of the room.
During the upgrades, the master bedroom received a dose of functionality. A custom closet has been installed along one wall, with the cast resin door being added to the entrance in an effort to bring more openness and light to the interior. Basking in the sunshine, this simple bedroom arrangement instills feelings of optimism and positive energy with a playful yellow colour theme.
