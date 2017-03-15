This beautiful home is a drop of sunshine

This sunny space offers a clean, practical, and optimistic atmosphere, cultivated by cheerful yellows, shiny silvers, and streams of natural light. The custom millwork has been created from bamboo plywood, it’s clean and smooth tones matching well with white quartz countertops. This white quartz also shows up in a new window trim for the window behind the sink, a thoughtful detail that contributes to the creation of a cohesive theme.

At the far end, you can see the new sunroom addition with its cheerful yellow chairs facing the floor-to-ceiling windows, easily accessible from the kitchen.