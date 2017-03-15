The perfect home for a narrow urban lot

Travel to the pleasant neighborhood of Dulwich in the Southwark borough of London, where a newly built home stands as proof that a spacious, accessible home is achievable regardless of dimensions. This home stands on a narrow plot between two closely situated neighboring homes, but there’s nothing squished at all about this design. A self-build project, the architects from Nic Antony Architects LTD guided their client through the entire project.

With an interior layout that creates easy transitions from room to room—including from the interior of the room to the outdoor patio—this home offers a hassle-free living space with a high degree of mobility and usability. Throughout, light colours and smooth materials work to reflect light around the rooms; although surrounded by a tall wooden fence, the home’s abundance of natural light and open space vanquish the sensation of being enclosed.