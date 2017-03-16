This house is a comfortable blend of classic and contemporary

One of the major additions in this project can be seen at the end of the sitting room: a glass-topped conservatory. Through its semi-circular design, this structure is able to provide 180-degree views across the yard, opening up the sturdy brick walls to a more fluid conversation with the outdoors. A sitting room basks in the abundance of light that now enters the home, with a creamy grey upholstery both softening and reflecting the bright sunlight. As in the entrance, you find an array of decorative details in this room that establish an aesthetic as classic as it is contemporary, with the classic look of a button tufted sofa mixing playfully with spunky zebra-striped cushions.

