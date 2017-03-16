This house is a comfortable blend of classic and contemporary

In this homify tour, you’ll travel about 30 miles West of London to tour the renovated interior of a charming Buckinghamshire home. Located on an a quiet rural property in the town of Marlow, this classic English home enjoys expansive views across a large lawn, its traditional brick walls and thatched roof adding to its charming country appeal.
The design professionals from Stunning Spaces LTD were called upon to bring the interiors of this home up to date, allowing the family to enjoy increased comfort and modern convenience in their home. The renovation spanned a six month period in 2012, during which the structure was given upgrades such as in floor heating, a brand new boiler system, a conservatory, three new bathrooms, and more. A flair for luxurious textures and durable, high quality materials characterizes the new interiors of the home, creating a stately interior space that bodes well with the classic estate-like charm of the home’s exterior and surrounding property.
Upon entering the home, you find a mix of classic and contemporary details that set the stage for the rest of the home’s interior. Tilework on the floor adds to the upscale, estate-like atmosphere, with wrought iron details exuding a similar air of elegance. You also find modern details (such as a transparent, zig-zagging plant stand and abstract standing sculpture) that bring a bold and artistic personality to the otherwise classic and stately space.
One of the major additions in this project can be seen at the end of the sitting room: a glass-topped conservatory. Through its semi-circular design, this structure is able to provide 180-degree views across the yard, opening up the sturdy brick walls to a more fluid conversation with the outdoors. A sitting room basks in the abundance of light that now enters the home, with a creamy grey upholstery both softening and reflecting the bright sunlight. As in the entrance, you find an array of decorative details in this room that establish an aesthetic as classic as it is contemporary, with the classic look of a button tufted sofa mixing playfully with spunky zebra-striped cushions.
If this sunlit conservatory's got you dreaming of sunny summer days, have a look at these 20 pergolas and gazebos that are perfect for enjoying your backyard!
Upstairs, the designers have created a guest room that offers a feeling of security and inner peace. Low-profile furniture has been carefully selected to harmonize with the angled walls of the room, with the pathway to the doors unobstructed. Creamy walls and floors create a soft, gentle feeling throughout the space while reflecting natural light. With a warm, familiar sense imbued in the fur rug and wooden dresser, this room offers a comforting, laid-back environment to help a guest feel right at home.
The living room has also been upgraded to include a new set of furnishings; right away you notice the feeling of length and movement that has been instilled through the use of long lines and smooth, uninterrupted surfaces in the cabinet, shelves, couch, and even in the TV screen. Likewise, the area’s spaciousness is emphasized by an oversize print on the area rug, its large contours contributing to a feeling of expansion and roominess. The ceiling draws interest as well, establishing a structured geometrical theme through the use of exposed wooden beams whose tones have been incorporated into the window and door frames to establish a cohesive theme.
The kitchen and dining room offer up a unique blend of styles, with a heavy crystal chandelier offering a 1930s Art Deco aesthetic while a set of white chairs contributes a futuristic sense. Most notable in this room, however, is the unique floating island that appears to hover above the ground, supported by two stainless steel legs – a feature that brings an unexpected uplift to the room.