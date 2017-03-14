Love rustic home decor? This gorgeous spa has plenty of ideas

A spa and health club is a sanctuary where we go in order to feel good about ourselves. It is a place where we luxuriate with plenty of time on hand to enjoy passions that exercise and relax our nerves and body parts. With this health club especially, the professionals managed to create a beautifully carved structure that is inviting even as it flaunts the rich design heritage of the locality. The spa complex comprises of beautiful living areas, saunas, bath area, tennis court, pool and even a gazebo. Siberian cedar was used liberally for the construction, and numerous fireplaces throughout the house promise tons of comfort. Semi-precious stones like onyx and handcrafted Italian tiles along with different other textures lend variety to this project. So read on to learn more about this creation by the architects at Own Home.
The facade of the club follows the typical style of countryside Russian homes. The large slanting roof ensures that the heavy snowfall slides right off instead of settling on the roof, while the solid layered eaves and carvings make for an idyllic and sophisticated look in their own classic way.
From this angle, one can see the large garden, which stands in the centre as the corridors and driveways make communication stylish and easy. The patio and the pillars as well as the large windows make for an open look for this structure inspired by log cabins.
The Gazebo or the outdoor enclosure is perfect for bringing many people together. Lavish amounts of glass pair with wood to ensure a warm, traditional yet very contemporary feel. The Siberian cedar logs come handy here for the structure.
Luxurious details like the intricately carved doors offer much visual interest to enjoy. The doors are layered with wooden motifs, while they open into the relaxation and rejuvenation areas.
The fireplace with its artistic mantle is the show stopping feature of this comfortable and classic living room. The plush vintage furniture as well as the exotic rug and comfy cushions make for a rather rich look here.
The bar has been done up with an artistic white facade that looks very traditional and extremely luxurious as well. It is lit from within and goes very well with the natural warmth and cosiness of wood.
The staircase comprises of sharp but elegant turns, thanks to the intricately carved wooden railings. These extraordinary railings flaunt a filigree style carving on the surface with solid frames in wood. Two antique lamps lend a magical golden glow in this area.
A panel made of rich onyx and white marble fixtures lend sheer elegance to the wooden and gently-lit Turkish spa or bath area. The mini-pool is very refreshing too.
Warmth of natural wood and an exotically carved and colourful fireplace make the sauna very inviting and relaxing.
The play of blue and silvery lights in this stone and mosaic bathroom makes it a must see! A stunning ceiling and elegant fixtures ensure that you have unforgettable rejuvenation sessions here.
Stylishly arranged strips of glass and white leather panels make the walls of the billiard room simply breathtaking. Industrial chic lamps and warm wooden flooring add to the attraction.
This area flaunts a luxurious look with the exposed wooden beams across the ceiling and large industrial style lamps. The deck is dotted with stylish recliners for relaxation, while floor to ceiling glass windows all around offer beautiful views of nature. Sheer curtains ensure privacy when needed.
