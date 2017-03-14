Love rustic home decor? This gorgeous spa has plenty of ideas

A spa and health club is a sanctuary where we go in order to feel good about ourselves. It is a place where we luxuriate with plenty of time on hand to enjoy passions that exercise and relax our nerves and body parts. With this health club especially, the professionals managed to create a beautifully carved structure that is inviting even as it flaunts the rich design heritage of the locality. The spa complex comprises of beautiful living areas, saunas, bath area, tennis court, pool and even a gazebo. Siberian cedar was used liberally for the construction, and numerous fireplaces throughout the house promise tons of comfort. Semi-precious stones like onyx and handcrafted Italian tiles along with different other textures lend variety to this project. So read on to learn more about this creation by the architects at Own Home.