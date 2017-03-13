A single-family home designed to drink in the sun

What good is a beautiful single-family home if it doesn't get enough sunlight?
These homeowners thought so too! Designed for a family of five, this house was oriented get the most sunshine. This ensures that it receives plenty of natural light throughout the day.
The family's daily routine has also been taken into account. In the morning, there is ample sunlight, especially in the bedroom and the kitchen. The living area features sunshine throughout the day. In the evening, the sun only falls in selected areas.
Even the basement rooms have been carefully designed so that they utilize daylight.
The outdoor area features a strong relationship to nature, with the garden and facade interacting flawlessly.
The architects at Illichmann architecture are responsible for the impressive home you are about to tour!
In the very first image, we come across the home at dusk from a south east angle.
The picture shows perfectly how the house harmonizes with nature and the environment that surrounds it.
The garden was deliberately kept natural in order to contrast with the modern and elegant architectural structure. The wooden facade marries these two extremes.
The result is a wonderful overall impressions.
This is another evening shot, showing how sophistication envelopes the family house.
The norther facade features the main entrance, where the front door is protected by a protruding roof.
The entire living area of the home is open and spacious.
The zoning of different areas has been achieved by using different colours in the different areas. Warm red and orange tones were chosen for the living room. These also add a sense of comfort and charm.
The generous glazing throughout the interior provides a wonderful connection to the exterior space. In addition, a lot of sunlight flows in, creating a warm, light and bright home.
The interior space is very unique yet very subtle. The designers have chosen the colours very carefully to give areas very personal touches.
In this area of the home, we can see how a delicate mint green wall works with the green chair, cabinet and lampshade. The white banisters of the stairs and landing area break up the green tones.
On the ground floor, there is also an office and kitchen as well as a study. The more private rooms such as the bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the upper floor.
The south side of the home features the modern and stylish terrace, which benefits from sunlight all day long due to its location.
A large green area also invites you to play and relax.
From the east side of the home, we can see it in all of its glory in daylight. It's clear that it harmoniously blends into the surrounding nature.
The multi-layered wooden facade is simply gorgeous and creates a very well-ventilated home. The flat roof and different window openings create a cozy and contemporary appearance.
