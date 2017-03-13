A single-family home designed to drink in the sun

What good is a beautiful single-family home if it doesn't get enough sunlight?

These homeowners thought so too! Designed for a family of five, this house was oriented get the most sunshine. This ensures that it receives plenty of natural light throughout the day.

The family's daily routine has also been taken into account. In the morning, there is ample sunlight, especially in the bedroom and the kitchen. The living area features sunshine throughout the day. In the evening, the sun only falls in selected areas.

Even the basement rooms have been carefully designed so that they utilize daylight.

The outdoor area features a strong relationship to nature, with the garden and facade interacting flawlessly.

The architects at Illichmann architecture are responsible for the impressive home you are about to tour!